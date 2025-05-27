Football Bet of the Day: Back Suwon to put on a show
Goals will rise in the East today, reckons Tobias Gourlay
-
+2.5 Goals in 6/8 head-to-heads
-
And in 4/4 Suwon home games
-
Back +2.5 Goals
Suwon FC v Jeju Utd
Tuesday 11:30
In Turkey yesterday, Hatayspor beat Fenerbahce 4-2 to give us an Over 4.5 Goals winner.
We've got an early start today. One of today's three lunchtime games from South Korea's K-League brings second-bottom Jeju United to third-bottom Suwon FC. We're hoping to see a few more goals...
Going back to 2021, six of Jeju's eight trips to Suwon have delivered Over 2.5 Goals. The visitors have netted in 6/8 of those matches. This term, Jeju are winless on the road (W0-D3-L4) but they have scored on each of their last four away days. At the other end, they are six games without a clean sheet.
Suwon are W3-D3-L1 at home - their only loss coming at second-placed Jeonbuk HM. The hosts have scored nine in four at Suwon Stadium most recently. Last time out, they hit three in beating league leaders Daejeon Citizen. At the back, though, they have conceded in 5/6.
All of Suwon's last four appearances here have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total. With Jeju looking capable of finding the back of the net today, we'll take an odds-against punt on this one being a high scorer.
Now read an early look at next season's Premier League relegation odds here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League: Black Cats odds-on at 3/10 to make an immediate return to Championship
-
Football Betting Tips
Wimbledon v Walsall Playoff Final Tips: Back Dons defence to rule again on Monday
-
Football Betting Tips
Monday Football Tips: Aiming for 13/8 Wembley winner
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Nottingham Forest v Chelsea Tips: Back Chris Wood to score in 38/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Man Utd v Aston Villa: 50/1 Watkins and Villa can inflict further woe on hosts