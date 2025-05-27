Football Bet of the Day: Back Suwon to put on a show

Bet of the Day

It could all kick off in the K League this lunchtime

Goals will rise in the East today, reckons Tobias Gourlay

  • +2.5 Goals in 6/8 head-to-heads

  • And in 4/4 Suwon home games

  • Back +2.5 Goals

Suwon FC v Jeju Utd
Tuesday 11:30

In Turkey yesterday, Hatayspor beat Fenerbahce 4-2 to give us an Over 4.5 Goals winner.

We've got an early start today. One of today's three lunchtime games from South Korea's K-League brings second-bottom Jeju United to third-bottom Suwon FC. We're hoping to see a few more goals...

Going back to 2021, six of Jeju's eight trips to Suwon have delivered Over 2.5 Goals. The visitors have netted in 6/8 of those matches. This term, Jeju are winless on the road (W0-D3-L4) but they have scored on each of their last four away days. At the other end, they are six games without a clean sheet.

Suwon are W3-D3-L1 at home - their only loss coming at second-placed Jeonbuk HM. The hosts have scored nine in four at Suwon Stadium most recently. Last time out, they hit three in beating league leaders Daejeon Citizen. At the back, though, they have conceded in 5/6.

All of Suwon's last four appearances here have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total. With Jeju looking capable of finding the back of the net today, we'll take an odds-against punt on this one being a high scorer.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 goals

EXC2.3

