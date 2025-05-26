Football Bet of the Day: Back a goals spree in the Super Lig
Stakes are low but the goal count could be high in Turkey today, says Tobias Gourlay
-
11 goals in last 2 Hatayspor home games
-
19 goals in last 4 Fenerbahce away games
-
Back +4.5 Goals
Hatayspor v Fenerbahce
Monday 18:00
In Spain yesterday, Mirandes were held to a goalless draw by Almeria. As Kev takes a week off, we're hoping for to see something spectacular in Turkey tonight...
The last game of the Super Lig's penultimate round brings second-top Fenerbahce to second-bottom Hatayspor. Both teams know their fate already - Fenerbahce can't catch Galatasaray and Hatayspor are down - but that hasn't stopped them producing goals recently.
Fenerbahce have struck 14 times across their last four road trips, while conceding in every one. Individual total goal counts for each match have been 6, 4, 4 and 5.
Hatayspor thrashed Adana Demirspor 5-0 away on their last outing, so still have goals in them too. They've been conceding regularly too. With the net rippling regularly at both ends, four of their last six home games have produced Over 4.5 Goals - and we're going to take a punt on another high scorer this evening.
Recommended bets
