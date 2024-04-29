Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Back goals for Gilardino's Genoa

Claudio Ranieri Cagliari coach
Claudio Ranieri has seen his Cagliari team score and concede regularly on the road

Cagliari and Genoa can both find the back of the net in tonight's Serie A game, reckons Tobias Gourlay.

  • Genoa have netted in 13/16 at home

  • Cagliari have scored in 8/12 away

  • Back BTTS

    • Genoa v Cagliari
    Monday 19:45 (Live on TNT Sports 1)

    Dammit, Darmstadt. In the Bundesliga 2 yesterday, Kev's boys conceded in the 90th minute to lose 1-0 and his bet went down with them.

    We start in Italy, where 12th-placed Genoa host 14th-placed Cagliari in Serie A tonight. The home side look pretty safe, but Claudio Ranieri's visitors are only three points above the drop zone with four rounds of the season to go - plus this game in hand.

    Promoted for this season, Alberto Gilardino's Genoa are an even W5-D6-L5 on their own patch. They've netted in all but three of those games, including 7/7 hosting bottom-half teams like Cagliari. BTTS was the right bet in 4/7 of those games.

    Cagliari won the reverse fixture 2-1 in November, but are just W1-D5-L10 on the road. Last time out, the islanders managed a creditable 2-2 draw at champions Inter. They've scored on 8 of their last 12 away days, with BTTS landing in 7/12. At an odds-against price, that's our bet on this one.

    Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.111/10

Italian Serie A: Genoa v Cagliari (Both teams to Score?)

Monday 29 April, 7.45pm

