Football Bet of the Day: Back liberated Lilies to thrive

Darmstadt v Heidenheim

Sunday 28 April, 18:30

We were right to take on the Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen at 1.75/7 last night, but Xabi Alonso's incredible Invincibles scored a last-gasp leveller to snatch a 2-2 draw with Stuttgart. It was our fourth winner of the week regardless. We'll stay in Germany, and go from top to bottom, as the bottom side Darmstadt are in action against Heidenheim.

Darmstadt delayed their doom last week with an impressive win at fellow strugglers Köln, ending a 22-match winless run in the top flight. By the time they face Heidenheim this evening, they might have already been relegated, but I reckon they'll still put up a decent showing.

Darmstadt are unquestionably the worst side in the division, but they have found a backbone in recent weeks, avoiding defeat in four of their last ten games. Freed from the pressure of the relegation battle, the Lilies seem to have played with a bit more composure of late.

Heidenheim came up with Darmstadt last season, and unlike their opponents, they have found a way to make a lot out of a little. Long-serving coach Frank Schmidt has worked wonders, and set-piece king Jan-Niklas Beste has been outstanding, contributing seven goals and 10 assists in the league.

However, Heidenheim are pretty much safe, so this takes on something of a friendly vibe. FCH have been tough to beat, but have only actually won two of their last 14 games. Bizarrely, one of those wins was against a disjointed and distracted Bayern.

I'll back Darmstadt +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap here at 2.01/1. If the game is drawn, we get a half-win, and if the hosts win it's a payout at evens.