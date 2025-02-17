Football Bet of the Day: Back goals for Gil Vicente

Hosts conceded in 8/10 at home

Famalicao netted in 8/10 away

Back BTTS



Gil Vicente v Famalicao

Monday 20:15

There were two shocks in Germany yesterday. Hoffenheim came from behind to win 3-1 in Bremen - and Kev was on the wrong side of it. He gets seven days off after a highly profitable week, while we begin in Portugal...

Fourteenth-placed Gil Vicente host 11th-placed Famalicao in the Primeira Liga tonight and we're hoping both sides are bringing goals with them.

Bruno Pinheiro's hosts are W4-D4-L2 at home this season. The only teams to stop them scoring are a couple of outfits currently in the top four (Braga and Sporting), while the hosts have managed just three clean sheets. Both teams have scored in 7/10.

Armando Evangelista's visitors are an even W3-D4-L3 on the road. They too have netted in 8/10 while conceding in 7/10, with BTTS landing in 6/10. At an odds-against price, we'll punt on both teams scoring in this one too.