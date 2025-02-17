Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back goals for Gil Vicente

Portugal football fans with flag
The goals could fly in for Gil Vicente and Famalicao

Tobias Gourlay's hoping for some back and forth in Portugal on Monday night

Gil Vicente v Famalicao
Monday 20:15

There were two shocks in Germany yesterday. Hoffenheim came from behind to win 3-1 in Bremen - and Kev was on the wrong side of it. He gets seven days off after a highly profitable week, while we begin in Portugal...

Fourteenth-placed Gil Vicente host 11th-placed Famalicao in the Primeira Liga tonight and we're hoping both sides are bringing goals with them.

Bruno Pinheiro's hosts are W4-D4-L2 at home this season. The only teams to stop them scoring are a couple of outfits currently in the top four (Braga and Sporting), while the hosts have managed just three clean sheets. Both teams have scored in 7/10.

Armando Evangelista's visitors are an even W3-D4-L3 on the road. They too have netted in 8/10 while conceding in 7/10, with BTTS landing in 6/10. At an odds-against price, we'll punt on both teams scoring in this one too.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams To Score

EXC2.12

Now read more of our Monday football tips here!

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

