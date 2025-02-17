Bet of the Day

Monday Football Tips: Back 7/2 Bet Builder in key Danish clash

Randers' Norwegian winger Simen Nordli
Simen Nordli: Top scorer in the Danish Superliga

Our profitable football props column heads to Denmark on Monday where a big game in the title race can be won by the underdogs, says Andy Schooler...

  • Copenhagen have won just 1 of last 6 away in league

  • Randers' Nordli is top scorer in Superliga

  • Back Bet Builder double at 7/24.50 in title-race clash

Randers v FC Copenhagen
Monday 17 February, 18:00
Live on Betfair Live Video

There's limited fare on offer on the football front on Monday but one game which catches the eye comes in the Danish Superliga.

Heading into matchday 18, these two sat third and first respectively with the season's surprise package, Randers, only three points off the top.

Leg 1: Randers to win

Victory in a match you can watch on Betfair Live Video would put them right in the title hunt - if they aren't already - and they look a tempting price at 11/53.20 against a side who have won only one of their last six away games in the league.

This is also the start of a massive week for Copenhagen, who will bid to recover a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Heidenheim in the Conference League on Thursday, before hosting another title rival, Midtjylland, next Sunday.

That's a lot for manager Jacob Neestrup to consider in terms of team selection, especially given this is the first league match back after the two-month winter break.

That does leave some doubts about how form will hold up but what we do know is that Copenhagen have lost both Conference League games played since their last domestic fixture.

Leg 2: Simen Nordli to score

Randers look worth siding with at the prices and for a Bet Builder I'm going to add in their top scorer Simen Nordli to find the net.

He was the top scorer in the Danish league heading into that winter break, scoring 11 times in his 17 games.

The Norwegian winger netted in Randers' recent 5-1 friendly win over Ukrainian Premier League side Kryvbas. He also scored in this fixture last season.

The double pays around 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet

Back Randers to win & Nordli to score

SBK7/2

Champions Trophy: Read Ed Hawkins' tournament preview!

Recommended bets

Column P/L 2024/25

Staked: 215pts
Returned: 249.35pts
2024/25 P/L: +34.35pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

