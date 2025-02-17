Monday Football Tips: Back 7/2 Bet Builder in key Danish clash
Our profitable football props column heads to Denmark on Monday where a big game in the title race can be won by the underdogs, says Andy Schooler...
Copenhagen have won just 1 of last 6 away in league
Randers' Nordli is top scorer in Superliga
Back Bet Builder double at 7/24.50 in title-race clash
Randers v FC Copenhagen
Monday 17 February, 18:00
Live on Betfair Live Video
There's limited fare on offer on the football front on Monday but one game which catches the eye comes in the Danish Superliga.
Heading into matchday 18, these two sat third and first respectively with the season's surprise package, Randers, only three points off the top.
Leg 1: Randers to win
Victory in a match you can watch on Betfair Live Video would put them right in the title hunt - if they aren't already - and they look a tempting price at 11/53.20 against a side who have won only one of their last six away games in the league.
This is also the start of a massive week for Copenhagen, who will bid to recover a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Heidenheim in the Conference League on Thursday, before hosting another title rival, Midtjylland, next Sunday.
That's a lot for manager Jacob Neestrup to consider in terms of team selection, especially given this is the first league match back after the two-month winter break.
That does leave some doubts about how form will hold up but what we do know is that Copenhagen have lost both Conference League games played since their last domestic fixture.
Leg 2: Simen Nordli to score
Randers look worth siding with at the prices and for a Bet Builder I'm going to add in their top scorer Simen Nordli to find the net.
He was the top scorer in the Danish league heading into that winter break, scoring 11 times in his 17 games.
The Norwegian winger netted in Randers' recent 5-1 friendly win over Ukrainian Premier League side Kryvbas. He also scored in this fixture last season.
The double pays around 7/24.50.
Champions Trophy: Read Ed Hawkins' tournament preview!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 215pts
Returned: 249.35pts
2024/25 P/L: +34.35pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
