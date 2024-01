Faves Samsunspor have conceded in 6/7 at home



Fatih have netted on 5/6 road trips



Back BTTS



Samsunspor v Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

Saturday 16:00

In Italy last night, Bologna fell short for us as Genoa held them to a 1-1 draw.

We're in Turkey today for a basement battle in the Super Lig. Nineteenth-placed Samsunspor are hosting Fatih Karagumruk, who are just a couple of places above them. We reckon both sides can find the back of the net.

Promoted Samsunspor are favourites, but they've kept just one clean sheet from seven home appearances this season (W2-D2-L3). Both teams have scored in 5/7 of those matches - including 3/4 involving a visitor from the bottom half of the current table.

Shota Arveladze's Fatih are W1-D2-L5 on the road this season - and that solitary win came all the way back in August. More recently, they've netted on 5/6 road trips though - only second-placed Galatasaray have shut them out. BTTS has been the right bet on 5/6 of those games and it's the one we're making on this one.