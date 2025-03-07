Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to lose out in Toulouse

Monaco keeper Radoslaw Majecki
Monaco have been unable to plug the leaks at the back

Tobias Gourlay's expecting Toulouse and Monaco to light up Friday night

Toulouse v Monaco
Friday 19:45

In Denmark yesterday, Chelsea sneaked past Copenhagen 2-1 to cost us half our stake.

We're in France today for the Friday-night Ligue 1 game between Toulouse and Monaco. It should be worth staying in for...

Home and away, Monaco's last nine Ligue 1 outings have produced 43 goals. The principality team, who are favourites for this one, have conceded in all but one of those nine games. All nine hit Over 2.5 Goals individually.

Singling out Monaco's away matches, the trend is similarly strong: since early October, both teams have scored in 8/9 and the same fraction have produced Over 2.5 Goals.

Toulouse have been on the road for the last two rounds of Ligue 1, administering 4-1 and 4-0 thrashings of a couple of lower-half teams. At Stadium de Toulouse, the hosts have scored at least once in 10/11 - only top-of-the-table PSG have shut them out. We'll back them to contribute to another Monaco high scorer this evening.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 Goals

EXC1.8

Now read this weekend's La Liga tips here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Tobias Gourlay

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer Exclusive: Tuchel needs to work out his best team and Liverpool are the team to beat

  • Alan Shearer
Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer
Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  • Mike Norman
FIFA Club World Cup 25
Latest Transfer Odds & News

Premier League Transfer Betting Latest: Arsenal shorten as Man Utd drift in Gyokeres betting

  • Editor
Arsenal's Emirates Stadium

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup 2025: Your group-by-group guide to the tournament

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Thursday Football Tips: Foul your way to profit with 4/1 Bet Builder

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup Top Scorer Tips: From Mbappe to win outright to 100/1 E/W punt

  5. Football Betting Tips

    England v Senegal Tips: Get short of goals at City Ground

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman