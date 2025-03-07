Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to lose out in Toulouse
Tobias Gourlay's expecting Toulouse and Monaco to light up Friday night
-
43 goals in 9 Monaco league games recently
-
Toulouse scored 8 in 2
-
Back +2.5 Goals
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Toulouse v Monaco
Friday 19:45
In Denmark yesterday, Chelsea sneaked past Copenhagen 2-1 to cost us half our stake.
We're in France today for the Friday-night Ligue 1 game between Toulouse and Monaco. It should be worth staying in for...
Home and away, Monaco's last nine Ligue 1 outings have produced 43 goals. The principality team, who are favourites for this one, have conceded in all but one of those nine games. All nine hit Over 2.5 Goals individually.
Singling out Monaco's away matches, the trend is similarly strong: since early October, both teams have scored in 8/9 and the same fraction have produced Over 2.5 Goals.
Toulouse have been on the road for the last two rounds of Ligue 1, administering 4-1 and 4-0 thrashings of a couple of lower-half teams. At Stadium de Toulouse, the hosts have scored at least once in 10/11 - only top-of-the-table PSG have shut them out. We'll back them to contribute to another Monaco high scorer this evening.
Now read this weekend's La Liga tips here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup 2025: Your group-by-group guide to the tournament
-
Football Betting Tips
Thursday Football Tips: Foul your way to profit with 4/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup Top Scorer Tips: From Mbappe to win outright to 100/1 E/W punt
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Senegal Tips: Get short of goals at City Ground