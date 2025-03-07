Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to lose out in Toulouse

43 goals in 9 Monaco league games recently

Toulouse scored 8 in 2

Back +2.5 Goals



Toulouse v Monaco

Friday 19:45

In Denmark yesterday, Chelsea sneaked past Copenhagen 2-1 to cost us half our stake.

We're in France today for the Friday-night Ligue 1 game between Toulouse and Monaco. It should be worth staying in for...

Home and away, Monaco's last nine Ligue 1 outings have produced 43 goals. The principality team, who are favourites for this one, have conceded in all but one of those nine games. All nine hit Over 2.5 Goals individually.

Singling out Monaco's away matches, the trend is similarly strong: since early October, both teams have scored in 8/9 and the same fraction have produced Over 2.5 Goals.

Toulouse have been on the road for the last two rounds of Ligue 1, administering 4-1 and 4-0 thrashings of a couple of lower-half teams. At Stadium de Toulouse, the hosts have scored at least once in 10/11 - only top-of-the-table PSG have shut them out. We'll back them to contribute to another Monaco high scorer this evening.