Bet of the Day

Copenhagen v Chelsea: Back Danes to keep it close

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca
Chelsea need to find their direction again

The visitors might not put on a princely performance in Denmark today, says Tobias Gourlay

FC Copenhagen v Chelsea
Thursday 17:45 (Live on Discovery+)

In the Netherlands last night, Inter beat Feyenoord to give us an Under 2.5 Goals winner.

We're in Denmark today for the first leg of the Conference League Last 16 tie between Copenhagen and Chelsea. 

The West London outfit cruised through the group stage of this competition, winning all six of their games despite Enzo Maresca resting his stars in this competition. Since the conclusion of the group stage, however, Maresca's men have stumbled.

Across all competitions, they have gone W4-D3-L6. Their away record since late December is W0-D2-L5, as they have scored only four times across those seven outings.

Copenhagen finished just W2-D2-L2 in the Conference League group stage (W1-D1-L1 at home) and were forced into a playoff. They squeezed past Heidenheim in extra time of the second leg, having lost the home leg 1-2. 

Chelsea's quality makes them odds-on favourites to win at Parken Stadium tonight, but, with their confidence down from where it was, they are hard to trust at the prices. 

Nicolas Jackson is set to miss this game and Cole Palmer has been struggling to produce without him: the England star is seven appearances without a goal. It remains to be seen whether Palmer starts his first Conference League game of the campaign today.

Despite their unremarkable campaign to this point, Copenhagen are capable of upsetting the Blues. Top of their domestic Superliga, the Danes beat Manchester United 4-3 in the Champions League here last season. They eventually went out of that competition to Manchester City in the Last 15, losing the home first leg of that tie 1-3. 

Chelsea are not the fearsome prospect that City were back then. With the visitors struggling for goals, and potentially sending out an unfamiliar starting XI, we'll take a punt on the hosts, who have a track record of causing problems for bigger teams, to keep the tie in the balance tonight. 

Recommended Bet

Back FC Copenhagen +0.5 & +1.0 on the Asian handicap

EXC2.06

Now read our AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham preview here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Tobias Gourlay

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Latest Transfer Odds & News

Premier League Transfer Betting Latest: Chelsea and Man City strengthen for Club World Cup and Reds agree Wirtz deal

  • Editor
Chelsea's Stamford Bridge Stadium
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: England 13/2 to end 60 years of hurt after Tuchel's first defeat

  • Max Liu
World Cup trophy
English Premier League

Thomas Frank at Tottenham: The new manager's to-do list and 2025/26 season targets

  • Max Liu
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium cockerel

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup 2025: Your group-by-group guide to the tournament

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup Top Scorer Tips: From Mbappe to win outright to 100/1 E/W punt

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Wednesday Football Tips: Go big with 102/1 Bet Builder double

  5. Football Betting Tips

    England v Senegal Tips: Get short of goals at City Ground

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman