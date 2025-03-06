AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham: Back Spurs to shine & 10/1 Bet Builder

AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham

Thursday 6 March, 17:45 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 3 & Discovery+

For all of their problems this season, Tottenham go into the last 16 tie against AZ Alkmaar as not only favourites to progress but as 4/15.00 favourites to go all the way and win the Europa League.

Ange Postecoglu's side are 4/111.36 to qualify for the quarter-finals and 1/12.00 to beat AZ Alkmaar, who they beat 1-0 in the league phase this season, in this first leg in the Netherlands.

The Dutch side have a rotten record against Premier League teams but they put out Galatasaray in the knock-out play-offs and with 12 goals in their five home Europa League games this season they should carry a decent goal threat.

Postecoglu's side are languishing in 13th in the Premier League but he knows full well that a trophy is still up for grabs here - even making changes for their defeat to Man City to ensure his top players who are fit are fresh for this one.

Although it was 1-0 in their last meeting, at 1/21.50 for both teams to score the bookies fancy a few goals - with over 2.5 goals priced at 8/151.53, as six of Tottenham's eight Europa League games have ended this season.

Maarten Martin's side are great at home - winning 10 of their last 11 - and as fourth-best scorers in the Europa League this season (19) this really does shape up as something of a shootout given how porous Spurs' defence is.

But AZ have won just two of 19 against English teams though and with Spurs having a week's rest they should be able to play with Premier League intensity and it should really be too much for the Dutch side.

Recommended Bet Back Spurs to win & both teams to score SBK 5/2

Parrott worth a play

A fascinating figure in this one is former Spurs striker Troy Parrott, who is AZ's top scorer this season and although he's gone three games without a goal, he's bagged in three of his last four Europa League games.

Parrott's 15/82.88 to score against his old club but he's a good bet to include in Bet Builders for this one - including the 5/42.25 on him being fouled twice, as he has been in three of his last four. He was fouled three times by Spurs in their earlier meeting this season.

Recommended Bet Back Troy Parrott 2+ shots on target & fouled 2+ times SBK 6/1

Back 10/1 11.00 player props Bet Builder

Parrott has a shot on target in 12 of his last 15 so he's also worth using in a combined Bet Builder alongside Spurs' main men.

With seven European knockout goals for Spurs, Son Heung-min is the main obvious danger as 1/12.00 favourite in the goal or assist market, while Mathys Tel has started the last four games and has returned a goal from five shots on target and nine goal attempts.

Tel's best angle going on recent games is the 10/111.91 on 3+ shots as AZ won't be the toughest defence he's ever faced in Europe.

James Maddison had a goal and assist in his last European game and followed that up with one in two of the last three.

Maddison's got that extra bit of guile that should tell against the Dutch side, so back him at 6/42.50 for a goal or assist if you want to side with the former Leicester man.