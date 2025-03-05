Feyenoord v Inter: Back a tight game

Feyenoord might lack cutting edge

Inter scored 2 in 4 CL away games

Back -2.5 Goals



Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Feyenoord v Inter

Wednesday 17:45 (Live on Discovery+)

In Germany last night, Dortmund were held 1-1 by Lille and our man Guirassy failed to find the back of the net.

We've crossed the border and come to the Netherlands today for the Champions League clash between Robin van Persie's Feyenoord and Simone Inzaghi's Inter.

The Dutch outfit took care of Inter's city rivals AC Milan in a two-legged playoff, but their latest visitors from Italy arrive as odds-on favourites.

One of the reasons for that heavy favouritism is that the star of Feyenoord's group-stage campaign, Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez, has since become an AC Milan player. Another is that Feyenoord have a lengthy injury list. Regular group-stage midfielders Quinten Timber, Antoni Milambo and Hwang In-Beom are all set to miss this game.

But even at full strength, there would be doubts about the hosts' ability to handle the Serie A champions. Earlier this season, Feyenoord crumbled at home to Bayer Leverkusen and Salzburg, before recovering to beat Sparta Prague, Bayern Munich and the aforementioned AC.

Meanwhile, Inter are without their first-choice keeper Yann Sommer, but they have the competition's best defensive record. They conceded just once across their eight group-stage games.

In fact, Inter's four group-stage away games produced just three goals in total. And this calendar year, the Nerazzurri have scored more than once in just 1/6 Serie A away games (against struggling Lecce).

Right now, Inter's main forwards are short of form: Lautaro Martinez has one in six since the start of February, while Marcus Thuram has one in 12 this calendar year. Yet the visitors remain the most likely to score. We'll take the odds-against price on this one being a low scorer overall.