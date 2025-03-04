Dortmund v Lille: Back a goal for Guirassy

Dortmund are odds-on faves

Star striker has scored 10 in 10 so far

Back Guirassy to net



Completely Free Bet available every day this Cheltenham Festival on any racing multi

Watch Football...Only Bettor Champions League last 16 special

Dortmund v Lille

Tuesday 20:00 (Live on TNT Sports 2)

In Italy last night, Juventus beat Verona 2-0 to give us a winning start to the week.

The Champions League Last 16 begins with four matches tonight and we've got our eye on the first leg of Dortmund versus Lille.

Niko Kovac's hosts went W3-D0-L1 at home through the group stage. They drew the home leg of their playoff with Sporting 0-0, but it's worth noting they were already 3-0 up from the first leg at that stage.

Kovac can't take full credit for Dortmund's presence in the Last 16 - he only took the reins late in January - but he has helped the German outfit find some form. They've recently notched three consecutive clean sheets, going back to that goalless draw with Sporting.

Bruno Genesio's visitors were an even W2-D0-L2 on the road in the group stage of this competition. In both of the matches they lost (2-0 at Sporting, 2-1 at Liverpool) they played at least half an hour with ten men. The wins came 2-1 at Bologna and 3-1 at Atletico Madrid.

However, Lille have a lost a little momentum on the domestic front recently. The Mastiffs have lost three of their last four in Ligue One - the only success coming against a Rennes side who were down to 10 by the time Lille got the decisive goals.

The key man for the visitors is likely to be American forward Jonathan David, who has struck six times in the Champions League so far . But the formbook says there are more likely to be goals at the other end tonight, so that's where we're focusing our attention.

Dortmund's Serhou Girassy is the leading scorer in the Champions League this season. He's netted ten times across eight starts and a couple of substitute appearances. Girassy also scored in Saturday's 2-0 win at St Pauli in the Bundesliga, and he struck four times in his most recent home appearance (a 6-0 thrashing of Union Berlin).

We'll take the odds-against price on him to find the back of the net in this one.