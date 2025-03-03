Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Juve to vanquish Verona

Juventus coach Thiago Motta
Thiago Motta has been enjoying himself as Juve coach recently

Tobias Gourlay fancies Juventus to go fourth and conquer Verona in Serie A tonight.

Juventus v Verona
Monday 19:45 (Live on One Football)

In the south of France last night, Marseille shut out Nantes 2-0 to leave Kev short on one side of his BTTS bet. He's got a week to ponder what happened as we kick off in Italy...

Juventus can go fourth with a win at home to 14th-placed Verona tonight and we fancy the home side to get the result they want. 

In Serie A this season, Thiago Motta's hosts are W6-D7-L0 on their own patch. They've won all of the last three by a combined 7-1. Juve also won the reverse fixture of this one 3-0 back in August.

Verona are W4-D1-L8 on the road and have shown signs of life recently - but mainly against Serie A's weaker outfits. Travelling to top-half teams this season, Paolo Zanetti's men are W1-D0-L5. On current form, Juve are one of the top-half's stronger outfits. We'll take them to win by at least a couple of goals this evening.

Recommended Bet

Back Juventus -1.5 on the Asian Handicap

EXC2.02

Recommended bets

