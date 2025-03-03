Football Bet of the Day: Back Juve to vanquish Verona
Tobias Gourlay fancies Juventus to go fourth and conquer Verona in Serie A tonight.
Juve unbeaten at home all season
Verona lost 5/6 at top-half teams
Back Juve to win with something to spare
Juventus v Verona
Monday 19:45 (Live on One Football)
In the south of France last night, Marseille shut out Nantes 2-0 to leave Kev short on one side of his BTTS bet. He's got a week to ponder what happened as we kick off in Italy...
Juventus can go fourth with a win at home to 14th-placed Verona tonight and we fancy the home side to get the result they want.
In Serie A this season, Thiago Motta's hosts are W6-D7-L0 on their own patch. They've won all of the last three by a combined 7-1. Juve also won the reverse fixture of this one 3-0 back in August.
Verona are W4-D1-L8 on the road and have shown signs of life recently - but mainly against Serie A's weaker outfits. Travelling to top-half teams this season, Paolo Zanetti's men are W1-D0-L5. On current form, Juve are one of the top-half's stronger outfits. We'll take them to win by at least a couple of goals this evening.
Recommended bets
