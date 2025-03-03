Championship Midweek Tips: Four bets for Tuesday night's action

Millwall vs Bristol City - Goals at both ends

Tuesday, 19:45

Live on the Sky Sports+ App

Millwall were involved in a tempestuous FA Cup tie at the weekend, however, it's back to the business of the Championship with the Lions aiming to close the gap on the current top six. They have a game in hand on the majority of the sides above them and although they are unbeaten in seven of their last eight, too many draws have prevented them from launching a realistic assault on the play-offs.

Nevertheless, the injury situation has improved and the return of players such as Josh Coburn, will give them a little more thrust in the final third. Despite keeping Derby off the scoresheet at Pride Park last time out, Alex Neil's men haven't managed to keep a clean sheet at The Den since Boxing Day and have had just a single shutout here since the beginning of November.

Bristol City have enjoyed a rare opportunity to spend some time on the training ground this week and they should come into this fixture a lot fitter and fresher than their opponents. The Robins have lost just two of their last 12 and have scored in four of their last five away games. They are likely to take something from this game, however, a lack of clean sheets on the road is a little concerning.

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score SBK 11/10

Cardiff vs Burnley - Straightforward assignment for the Clarets Tuesday, 19:45 Live on Sky Sports+ Both of these two sides exited the FA Cup at the weekend and this fixture has ramifications at both ends of the table. Cardiff have a five point cushion over the bottom three, yet Luton's victory on Saturday has tightened things up below the dotted line. The Bluebirds' form isn't bad having suffered just two defeats in their last 12 outings, yet they cannot seem to claw their way out of danger. The goals have dried up in recent weeks with the Welsh side failing to score more than a single goal in any of their last five. They have a poor record against better sides and have failed to score against, or take a point off, any of the current top four. Burnley fans will be hoping that their FA Cup defeat was merely a blip. Nevertheless, everyone at the club will be buoyed by the fact that Leeds dropped points at the weekend and they can close the gap to five points with a victory on Tuesday night. Too many draws on the road have been a cause of frustration for Clarets' fans, yet they should be able to secure a narrow victory here. The Lancashire club haven't conceded a goal away from home since December 15th and have been breached just once since the beginning of November. Recommended Bet Back Burnley to win and Under 4.5 goals SBK 11/10

Hull vs Plymouth - Pilgrims to take at least point home Tuesday, 19:45 Live on the Sky Sports+ App Hull have improved under Ruben Selles, yet there is still plenty to do for the former Reading boss. The Tigers are hovering dangerously above the drop zone and have won just one of their last five. Curiously, the Humberside outfit have beaten Sunderland and Sheffield United, yet have dropped points against fellow strugglers Stoke and Cardiff. The loss of Louie Barry is a blow to their creativity and their frontline of Kyle Joseph, Matt Crooks and Joe Gelhardt is failing to produce the goods. Plymouth can hold their heads up high following a heroic display against Manchester City at the weekend. Their FA Cup exploits must be put aside on Tuesday night as they are thrown straight back into the heat of a relegation battle. They have a chance to go level with their hosts and will be confident of taking something back to Home Park. They are unbeaten in five of their last six and took a point back from Kenilworth Road in their previous away game. Recommended Bet Back Plymouth Double Chance SBK 11/10