Football Bet of the Day: Back Cork to uncork goals in Waterford

4+ goals in 3/4 Waterford home games...

And also in 3/4 Cork away matches

Back +3.0 Goals



Waterford v Cork City

Friday 19:45

In Brazil last night, Coritiba scored a 90th-minute penalty to beat CRB 1-0 and bring home our handicap bet.

We're in southern Ireland today for the Irish Premier game between eighth-placed Waterford and Cork City, who sit two places below them in rock bottom. We fancy this pair of strugglers to lay on a few goals for us...

Two meetings between these two this season have each produced three goals, but we're hopeful this one could go higher.

Despite going W0-D2-L8 on their travels to this point, Cork have scored in all but one of those games. They've conceded in all ten, of course, leaking 11 in the last four alone. All four of those matches delivered at least three goals, with 3/4 producing at least four.

Waterford have been similarly free and easy with the goals. Nine of their 11 home games have served up at least three. Each of the last four have seen both teams to score, with 3/4 turning up four or more goals. We'll take an odds-against punt on this one to hit Over 3.0 Goals tonight.