Football Bet of the Day: Back Cork to uncork goals in Waterford
Tobias Gourlay's hoping goals will bubble up for Cork City in the Irish Premier tonight
-
4+ goals in 3/4 Waterford home games...
-
And also in 3/4 Cork away matches
-
Back +3.0 Goals
Waterford v Cork City
Friday 19:45
In Brazil last night, Coritiba scored a 90th-minute penalty to beat CRB 1-0 and bring home our handicap bet.
We're in southern Ireland today for the Irish Premier game between eighth-placed Waterford and Cork City, who sit two places below them in rock bottom. We fancy this pair of strugglers to lay on a few goals for us...
Two meetings between these two this season have each produced three goals, but we're hopeful this one could go higher.
Despite going W0-D2-L8 on their travels to this point, Cork have scored in all but one of those games. They've conceded in all ten, of course, leaking 11 in the last four alone. All four of those matches delivered at least three goals, with 3/4 producing at least four.
Waterford have been similarly free and easy with the goals. Nine of their 11 home games have served up at least three. Each of the last four have seen both teams to score, with 3/4 turning up four or more goals. We'll take an odds-against punt on this one to hit Over 3.0 Goals tonight.
Now read today's Euro 2025 tips here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2025 Day 10 Tipsheet: Spain star to score, Portugal to fall short
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship 2025/26: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Italy v Spain: Gain with Spain and Both Teams to Score
-
Football Betting Tips
PSG v Real Madrid Tips: French can outscore Spaniards in thriller
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Back a 6/1 sound investment in Seattle as Columbus Crew visit in MLS