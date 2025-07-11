Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Cork to uncork goals in Waterford

An Irish Football Bet of the Day
Goals could flow in Waterford tonight

Tobias Gourlay's hoping goals will bubble up for Cork City in the Irish Premier tonight

  • 4+ goals in 3/4 Waterford home games...

  • And also in 3/4 Cork away matches

  • Back +3.0 Goals

Waterford v Cork City
Friday 19:45 

In Brazil last night, Coritiba scored a 90th-minute penalty to beat CRB 1-0 and bring home our handicap bet.

We're in southern Ireland today for the Irish Premier game between eighth-placed Waterford and Cork City, who sit two places below them in rock bottom. We fancy this pair of strugglers to lay on a few goals for us...

Two meetings between these two this season have each produced three goals, but we're hopeful this one could go higher.

Despite going W0-D2-L8 on their travels to this point, Cork have scored in all but one of those games. They've conceded in all ten, of course, leaking 11 in the last four alone. All four of those matches delivered at least three goals, with 3/4 producing at least four.

Waterford have been similarly free and easy with the goals. Nine of their 11 home games have served up at least three. Each of the last four have seen both teams to score, with 3/4 turning up four or more goals. We'll take an odds-against punt on this one to hit Over 3.0 Goals tonight.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 3.0 goals

EXC2.5

Recommended bets

Tobias Gourlay avatar

Tobias Gourlay

A Betfair regular since Euro 2008, Tobias covers every blade of grass in every league of the world to find our Football Bet of the Day.

