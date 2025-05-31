Football Bet of the Day: Back Chicago Fire to light up Orlando
Chicago are hot for goals and Tobias Gourlay fancies them for a few more in the MLS tonight
+3.5 Goals in 5/8 Orlando home games
Chicago netted 18 in 8 away
Back +3.5 Goals
Orlando City v Chicago Fire
Sunday 00:30 (Live on MLS Season Pass)
In Turkey yesterday, Goztepe beat Kasimpasa 2-1 to leave us a goal short of our target.
We're in the States today to catch one of tonight's games from the MLS. Chicago Fire are headed south to Orlando City, but we reckon the goals count is headed north on this one...
Both teams have scored in all eight of Chicago's away games so far this season. The Fire have netted 18 times across the eight, while conceding 20. Six of the eight games - including all of the most recent three - have delivered Over 3.5 Goals.
This fixture finished 4-2 to the hosts last season. This term, Orlando have been scoring freely once more. Oscar Pareja's men have struck 20 times across their first eight home games of the campaign. They've conceded at least once in 5/8. In all five games where they've failed to keep a clean sheet, the total goals have hit four or more. We'll take them to leak again tonight and deliver Over 3.5 Goals once more.
Now read our Champions League final preview here!
Recommended bets
