Football Bet of the Day: Back Celje to come out on top in Slovenia
Slovenia's league leaders might not have everything their own way against Rogaska this afternoon, says Tobias Gourlay.
Celje have won 7/9 at home
Rogaska have scored on 5 straight away days
Back Celje to win & BTTS
NK Celje v NK Rogaska
Thursday 14:00
In Slovenia yesterday, there was back but no forth. Olimpija shut down our bet with a 1-0 win over Domzale.
We're doubling down and staying with the Prva Liga today. Leaders NK Celje host bottom-of-the-table NK Rogaska, but there's half a chance the underdogs can at least get on the score sheet...
Celje are W7-D0-L2 at home this season. The key thing for us is that they've conceded in all of their last five appearances at Stadion Z'dezele.
Rogaska are struggling, but they've netted six times across the last two matchdays. On the road, they've scored nine times across their last five away days, but still lost three times.
Both teams have scored in all of those five matches. At an odds-against price, we'll take both teams to net this afternoon and Celje to come out on top.
