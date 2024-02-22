Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Back Celje to come out on top in Slovenia

Slovenia football fans
NK Celje are the top team in Slovenia right now

Slovenia's league leaders might not have everything their own way against Rogaska this afternoon, says Tobias Gourlay.

  • Celje have won 7/9 at home

  • Rogaska have scored on 5 straight away days

  • Back Celje to win & BTTS

    • NK Celje v NK Rogaska
    Thursday 14:00

    In Slovenia yesterday, there was back but no forth. Olimpija shut down our bet with a 1-0 win over Domzale.

    We're doubling down and staying with the Prva Liga today. Leaders NK Celje host bottom-of-the-table NK Rogaska, but there's half a chance the underdogs can at least get on the score sheet...

    Celje are W7-D0-L2 at home this season. The key thing for us is that they've conceded in all of their last five appearances at Stadion Z'dezele.

    Rogaska are struggling, but they've netted six times across the last two matchdays. On the road, they've scored nine times across their last five away days, but still lost three times.

    Both teams have scored in all of those five matches. At an odds-against price, we'll take both teams to net this afternoon and Celje to come out on top.

    Back NK Celje to win & BTTS @ 2.447/5

    Kev has got today's Europa League tips right here!

Back NK Celje to win & Both Teams To Score @ 2.447/5

