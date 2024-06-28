Football Bet of the Day: Back Bodo to bash Sarpsborg
Top takes on second-bottom in the Eliteserien and Tobias Gourlay's not sure it's a battle of equals
-
Sarpsborg conceded 19 in 5
-
Bodo netted 15 in 6 on the road
-
Back Bodo to win big
- Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools
Sarpsborg v Bodo Glimt
Friday 18:00
In Brazil last night, EC Vitoria shocked Fluminense 1-0 to leave us short on our BTTS bet.
We're in Norway today for one of this evening's four games from the top-flight Eliteserien. Top-of-the-table Bodo Glimt are headed to second-bottom Sarpsborg and we think these two could serve up a few goals...
Sarpsborg have lost on four of their last five league outings. They've conceded 19 times across those five games, meaning they now have statistically the Eliteserien's worst defence. Even though Sarpsborg scored in all five games, the margin of defeat was at least two goals in all four losses.
Bodo Glimt, who start this one as odds-on favourites, have won the last five head-to-heads. The margin of victory was two or three goals in each of the last four. They've scored at least twice in eight straight Eliteserien meetings with today's hosts.
This season, Kjetil Knutsen's men are W5-D0-L1 on the road. They've netted a league-leading 15 times across those six road trips. The margin of victory was 2+ goals in 4/5 of the wins. With their potent attack going up against a shaky defence in this one, we'll take the league leaders to take all three points with something to spare.
Now read Opta's preview of the Euro 2024 Last 16 matches here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Last 16 Stat Pack: Germany fouls at 6/4 & Bastoni shots at 8/5
-
Football Betting Tips
Germany v Denmark: Hosts to net uncomfortable win
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Last 16 Opta Preview: Mbappe to make his mark and 11/4 England bet
-
Football Betting Tips
England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Who, when and where the Three Lions play next
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Tips: Back 15/2 Kane for Golden Boot on the Betfair Exchange