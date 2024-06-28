Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Bodo to bash Sarpsborg

Norway football fans
Norwegian football fans may feat for Sarpsborg today

Top takes on second-bottom in the Eliteserien and Tobias Gourlay's not sure it's a battle of equals

Sarpsborg v Bodo Glimt
Friday 18:00

In Brazil last night, EC Vitoria shocked Fluminense 1-0 to leave us short on our BTTS bet.

We're in Norway today for one of this evening's four games from the top-flight Eliteserien. Top-of-the-table Bodo Glimt are headed to second-bottom Sarpsborg and we think these two could serve up a few goals...

Sarpsborg have lost on four of their last five league outings. They've conceded 19 times across those five games, meaning they now have statistically the Eliteserien's worst defence. Even though Sarpsborg scored in all five games, the margin of defeat was at least two goals in all four losses.

Bodo Glimt, who start this one as odds-on favourites, have won the last five head-to-heads. The margin of victory was two or three goals in each of the last four. They've scored at least twice in eight straight Eliteserien meetings with today's hosts.

This season, Kjetil Knutsen's men are W5-D0-L1 on the road. They've netted a league-leading 15 times across those six road trips. The margin of victory was 2+ goals in 4/5 of the wins. With their potent attack going up against a shaky defence in this one, we'll take the league leaders to take all three points with something to spare.

Recommended Bet

Back Bodo Glimt -1.5 on the Asian Handicap

EXC2.7

Now read Opta's preview of the Euro 2024 Last 16 matches here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Euro 2024

England v Slovakia: Vote in our poll and help us choose Sunday's Betfair Super Boost

  • Joe Dyer
Harry Kane and Gareth Southgate
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Last 16 Stat Pack: Germany fouls at 6/4 & Bastoni shots at 8/5

  • Lewis Jones
Round of 16 Saturday fixtures
Euro 2024

Germany v Denmark: Hosts to net uncomfortable win

  • Kevin Hatchard
Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Last 16 Stat Pack: Germany fouls at 6/4 & Bastoni shots at 8/5

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Germany v Denmark: Hosts to net uncomfortable win

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Last 16 Opta Preview: Mbappe to make his mark and 11/4 England bet

  4. Football Betting Tips

    England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Who, when and where the Three Lions play next

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Tips: Back 15/2 Kane for Golden Boot on the Betfair Exchange

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

England & Austria qualify top. Plus Wednesday Tips

  • Joe Dyer
Football...Only Bettor

Italy leave it late, Spain march on and England expects!

  • Editor