Football Bet of the Day: Back Bodo to bash Sarpsborg

Sarpsborg v Bodo Glimt

Friday 18:00

In Brazil last night, EC Vitoria shocked Fluminense 1-0 to leave us short on our BTTS bet.

We're in Norway today for one of this evening's four games from the top-flight Eliteserien. Top-of-the-table Bodo Glimt are headed to second-bottom Sarpsborg and we think these two could serve up a few goals...

Sarpsborg have lost on four of their last five league outings. They've conceded 19 times across those five games, meaning they now have statistically the Eliteserien's worst defence. Even though Sarpsborg scored in all five games, the margin of defeat was at least two goals in all four losses.

Bodo Glimt, who start this one as odds-on favourites, have won the last five head-to-heads. The margin of victory was two or three goals in each of the last four. They've scored at least twice in eight straight Eliteserien meetings with today's hosts.

This season, Kjetil Knutsen's men are W5-D0-L1 on the road. They've netted a league-leading 15 times across those six road trips. The margin of victory was 2+ goals in 4/5 of the wins. With their potent attack going up against a shaky defence in this one, we'll take the league leaders to take all three points with something to spare.