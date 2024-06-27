Football Bet of the Day: Back Fluminense to fail at the back
EC Vitoria can make life uncomfortable for their hosts at the Maracana, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Faves Fluminense conceded in 6/6 at home
-
EC Vitoria netted in 8/10
-
Back BTTS
Fluminense v EC Vitoria
Thursday 23:00
In Stuttgart last night, Belgium and Ukraine were a collective disappointment as they served up a goalless draw that didn't really help either of them. Or us.
With the Euros on a two-day breather, we're in Brazil for the first of tonight's two top-flight games. Out-of-form Fluminense are odds-on to beat promoted EC Vitoria, but we like the odds-against price on both teams to find the back of the net in this one...
Fluminense are on a losing streak of four home and away. Big Flu are W1-D3-L2 on their own patch this season. Only league leaders Flamengo have stopped them from scoring at the Maracana. Backing both teams to score was the right thing to do in all five other games, with Flu conceding nine times in total across the six outings.
EC Vitoria have won a couple of recent home games to lift themselves up to 17th. Key for us, the Red & Blacks have scored in 8/10 home and away. BTTS has landed in 8/10 so, with support from both sides, that's our bet on this one.
Recommended bets
