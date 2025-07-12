Football Bet of the Day: Back Bodo to bash Sandefjord

Hosts won 4/6 by 3+ goals

Bodo Glimt v Sandefjord

Saturday 15:00

In Ireland last night, Waterford put a cork in Cork. The hosts won 2-0 to leave us short of our goals target.

We've come to Norway for the first of today's two top-flight Eliteserien games. Fifth-placed Sandefjord are headed to sixth-placed Bodo Glimt and we're not convinced the visitors will enjoy the trip...

Reigning champs Bodo are W4-D0-L2 on their own patch this season. Set aside a defeat to runaway leaders Viking and they've won 4/5. In all four wins, they shut out their visitors and scored at least three times themselves.

Sandefjord have lost five of their first six away games this term. The Boys have conceded three times in four of those five defeats. Bodo look capable of inflicting similar damage on them today, and we'll back the hosts to win with something to spare.