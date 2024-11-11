Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back attack to overcome Defensa in Argentina

Argentina football fans wave a flag
Forward lines could shine in Argentina today

Goals could fly in for the Hawk in the Primera Division tonight, says Tobias Gourlay

  • Faves Tigre conceded in 7/9

  • Defensa netted 5 in 2 on the road

  • Back BTTS

Tigre v Defensa y Justicia
Monday 21:45

A week of fireworks finished with a damp squib for Kev as United and Villa drew 0-0 in the WSL. He's got a week to rediscover his spark as we head to Argentina.

Tigre are hosting the robustly named Defensa y Justicia in the Primera Division and we're hoping both sides can get on the score sheet...

Sebastian Dominguez's hosts are W3-D5-L1 at Estadio José Dellagiovanna since June, despite conceding at least once in 7/9. BTTS has been the right bet in 6/9.

Defensa have been a little less than solid at the back themselves. Pablo De Muner's men are W1-D2-L8 on the road, though the win came last time out with a 2-1 success at Belgrano. BTTS has now been the right bet in 6/11 of those games

The Hawks start this game as outsiders, but they have scored five times across their last two road trips and we fancy they can help deliver on a BTTS bet at even money or slightly better.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams To Score in Tigre v Defensa y Justicia

EXC2.06

Now read our tip for Monday's game in Spain here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

UEFA Europa Conference League

Europa Conference League Final Tips: Back this 16/5 shots treble in Wroclaw showpiece

  • Kevin Hatchard
Europa Conference League Final best bets and tips
UEFA Europa Conference League

Real Betis v Chelsea Tips: Back this 88/1 Bet Builder for Conference League final

  • Stephen Tudor
UEFA Conference League trophy held aloft
Bet of the Day

Wednesday Football Tips: Back goals in 6/4 Copa Bet Builder

  • Andy Schooler
Football props bet of the day

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Europa Conference League Final Tips: Back this 16/5 shots treble in Wroclaw showpiece

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Real Betis v Chelsea Tips: Back this 88/1 Bet Builder for Conference League final

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Wednesday Football Tips: Back goals in 6/4 Copa Bet Builder

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League: Black Cats odds-on at 3/10 to make an immediate return to Championship

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Wimbledon v Walsall Playoff Final Tips: Back Dons defence to rule again on Monday

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Europa League final best bets

  • Max Liu