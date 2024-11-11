Football Bet of the Day: Back attack to overcome Defensa in Argentina

Faves Tigre conceded in 7/9



Defensa netted 5 in 2 on the road

Back BTTS



Tigre v Defensa y Justicia

Monday 21:45

A week of fireworks finished with a damp squib for Kev as United and Villa drew 0-0 in the WSL. He's got a week to rediscover his spark as we head to Argentina.

Tigre are hosting the robustly named Defensa y Justicia in the Primera Division and we're hoping both sides can get on the score sheet...

Sebastian Dominguez's hosts are W3-D5-L1 at Estadio José Dellagiovanna since June, despite conceding at least once in 7/9. BTTS has been the right bet in 6/9.

Defensa have been a little less than solid at the back themselves. Pablo De Muner's men are W1-D2-L8 on the road, though the win came last time out with a 2-1 success at Belgrano. BTTS has now been the right bet in 6/11 of those games

The Hawks start this game as outsiders, but they have scored five times across their last two road trips and we fancy they can help deliver on a BTTS bet at even money or slightly better.