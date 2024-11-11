Monday Football Tips: Back corner angle in 21/10 Bet Builder

Depor lead league for corners won

Under 2.5 goals has landed in 7 of Eibar's last 8

Back Bet Builder double at north of 2/1 3.00

Deportivo la Coruna v Eibar

Monday 11 November, 19:30

Live on Premier Sports 2

With the top-class players having linked up with their national teams, Monday is somewhat fallow territory for football props punters.

But there's an angle in the night's game in the Spanish Segunda Division, one which is being shown live on UK TV.

Those of a certain vintage will remember Deportivo challenging in the Champions League - three times in the early Noughties they made the last eight, with the semis reached in 2003/04.

Dark days have followed, including a drop into the third tier, and they are now battling against returning to that level - they sit 18th ahead of this game, just a point outside the drop zone.

One metric they have impressed in though is corners won.

Depor head the division for corners - and by a distance.

They are averaging 6.5 per game, well above the league average of 4.8 and well clear of the next-best team on 5.2.

By looking at the data, you can see why, too.

Depor head the division for carries into the penalty area, second for successful take-ons and third for touches in the attacking third.

As you might expect, their home figures have been especially good with corner tallies of 10-16-5-10-9-3 so far.

Given those numbers, it may be worth taking a chance on a high line - 9+ home corners is a 5/16.00 shot.

However, Eibar aren't particularly high up the corners-conceded table and, with this being a Bet Builder column, I'm not going to get greedy.

Instead, I'll put 6+ home corners up - Eibar have conceded 6+ in the majority of their games so far.

I'll double that leg up with under 2.5 goals.

Eibar's 13 games so far have produced just 26 goals, with seven of their last eight having landed this bet. They've scored only three times in that period.

You'd think they'd be struggling looking at that stat but, in fact, they sit 13th which goes to show their defensive strength.

Depor's stats aren't so strong but the under 2.5 goals bet has still landed in eight of their 13 league matches in 2024/25.

The double pays just over 2/13.00 which, on a tricky day, does the job as we await better fare.