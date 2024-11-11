Premier League: Liverpool new 13/10 title favourites as Man City lose four in a row

Liverpool 13/10 2.30 for title after going five points clear

Man City out to 9/4 3.25 following fourth straight loss

Brighton 15/2 8.50 for a Top 4 Finish following win over champions

Wolves 7/4 2.75 to be relegated despite recording first win of the season

Rampant Reds new title favourites

Liverpool are 13/102.30 on the Betfair Sportsbook to win the Premier League title after beating Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield, just hours after Manchester City lost 2-1 at Brighton.

The Reds scored in each half through Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah, the victory taking them five points clear at the top of the table, a gap that they will maintain through the final international break of the year.

Liverpool go five points clear 🔝



Arne Slot's Reds are favourites to win the title 🏆#LIVAVL | #LFC pic.twitter.com/dop3kgHyfL -- Betfair (@Betfair) November 9, 2024

It's been an incredibly impressive start for new Liverpool boss Arne Slot who has now won 15 of his first 17 games in charge in all competitions, meaning he's made a better start to a new Liverpool career than any previous manager in the club's history.

Not only are the Reds clear at the top of the Premier League table, they're also clear at the top of the Champions League table thanks to a 4-0 win over Bayern Leverkusen in midweek. Liverpool are also through to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup with a tie against Premier League strugglers Southampton to come in December.

Liverpool to Win odds;

- Premier League 13/102.30

- Champions League 6/17.00

- EFL Cup 11/43.75

Four defeats on the spin for City

Manchester City are the 9/43.25 second favourites to win the title following their defeat to Brighton, a loss that gives Pep Guardiola an unwanted record of losing four consecutive games for the first time in his managerial career.

City were ahead at half time thanks to Erling Haaland's 12th league goal of the season, but two inspired Seagulls substitutions turned the game in their favour in the second half; Joao Pedro and Matt O'Riley sealing the points for the home side.

The defeat keeps the Citizens second in the table, five points behind Liverpool but four ahead of the teams immediately below them going into Sunday's games.

Guardiola's men have now lost four games on the spin in all competitions, Saturday's defeat follows reversals at Tottenham in the EFL Cup, Bournemouth in the Premier League and Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League. Their next two Premier League games are at home to Tottenham and then a huge match at Liverpool on 1 December.

Brighton, who moved up to fourth in the table following the win over the champions before dropping down to sixth following Sunday's 1-1 draw between Chelsea and Arsenal, can be backed at 15/28.50 to record a Top 4 Finish this season and at 13/82.63 to record a Top 6 Finish.

The Gunners are 10/34.33 to win the Premier League title with the Blues fourth favourites at 18/119.00.

Impressive Cottagers win again

Fulham are 9/110.00 to record a Top 6 Finish following Saturday's 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Harry Wilson sealed the victory, a win that moves the Cottagers up to seventh in the table, just one point behind Arsenal in fourth.

Brentford can be backed at 18/119.00 to finish in the top six following their entertaining 3-2 win over Bournemouth at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees are currently 11th in the table, though they'll likely need to improve their away form if they are to regiter a top half finish. Thomas Frank's men have lost all five away games this term, but on home soil they've taken 16 points from a possible 18 with their six games played witnessing an incredible 29 goals!

Wolves finally off the mark

Wolves won their first Premier League game of the season on Saturday thanks to a 2-0 win over rock-bottom Southampton at Molineux.

Goals from Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha sealed the win for Gary O'Neil's men, though the victory still leaves Wolves in the relegation zone on six points, one behind Crystal Palace in 18th and four points behind Everton - who drew 0-0 at West Ham - in 16th. Ipswich are 17th in the table following their tremendous 2-1 win at Tottenham.

The Saints remain red hot favourites in the Relegation market at 2/151.13 with Wolves now out to 13/82.63.

- Southampton 2/151.13

- Leicester 8/131.61

- Ipswich 7/101.70

- Wolves 13/82.63

- Everton 9/43.25

- Crystal Palace 11/43.75

*Odd correct as of 19:00 Sunday 10 November

Now read more Premier League previews and tips here.