Volendam have lost 4/4 on the road



But they've scored in all 4



Back Ajax/BTTS



Ajax v FC Volendam

Thursday 19:00

In Brazil last night, Internacional and America MG drew 1-1 to bring home our BTTS bet.

We're in the Netherlands today for the Eredivisie game between Ajax and FC Volendam. The hosts have been on a shocking run but they could bounce back against some travel-sick visitors this evening.

Ajax have lost five straight in the Eredivisie - they also looked well out of sorts against Brighton in the Europa League last week. However, four of those five league defeats came against the current top four, and three of them were on the road.

John van't Schip is now in charge at Ajax and his first outing is well set up to be the get-right game the club needs.

Volendam are just a couple of places above Ajax, having played a game more. On the road this season, they have lost 4/4 - despite scoring in each match. Last season - Volendam's first back in the top flight - they scored in both meetings with Ajax.

It's a small sample size but Ajax won their only previous league home game against a non-top-four club 4-1. We'll take a punt on them to concede and succeed again this evening.

Back Ajax/Yes in Match Odds/Both Teams To Score @ 2.245/4 Bet now

