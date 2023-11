Internacional have hit 13 in 3 at home



America MG have netted in 13/15 on the road



Back BTTS



Internacional v America MG

Wednesday 22:00

In League One last night, Wigan lost 3-2 at home to Charlton - and it wasn't as close as that sounds. The visitors were three up at the half and Wigan's consolations only arrived in the last few minutes of the game.

We go again in Brazil tonight. Twelfth-placed Internacional are hosting rock-bottom America MG but we fancy the unfancied visitors to at least get on the score sheet.

After a careful start to the campaign, Internacional have opened up on home turf recently. Eduardo Coudet's men are odds-on favourites to win this one, but they are now eight games without a clean sheet at Beira-Rio.

The hosts have conceded 15 times across those eight games - even going down 3-4 to second-bottom Coritiba last time out. At the other end, they've scored 13 in the last three so should have few problems unlocking America's defence tonight.

The visitors are winless on the road this term: W0-D6-L9. Remarkably, though, they have scored on 13/15 of those trips. They've not kept a single sheet, so BTTS has landed in the same fraction - and it's the bet we're making on this one.

