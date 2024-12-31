Football Bet of the Day: Back a quiet one in Scotland

Morton conceded 5 in 8 at home

Faves Partick scored 6 in 8 away

Back -2.5 Goals



Morton v Partick

Tuesday 15:00

In Italy last night, Como shut down Lecce 2-0 to deny us a BTTS winner.

We're finishing 2024 in Scotland, where the Hogmanay celebrations have been cancelled and Morton v Partick looks likely to be a damp squib too.

Eighth-placed Morton (W3-D3-L2 at home) have served up Under 2.5 Goals in 7/8 games at Cappielow this season. Outside of a 3-2 defeat to table-toppers Falkirk, the hosts have conceded just twice across seven outings.

Fourth-placed Partick (W3-D1-L4 away) are favourites to win this afternoon, though they have scored only six times across eight previous away trips. Seven of the eight games have ended with Under 2.5 Goals.

The reverse fixture finished 0-0 earlier this season and, with strong support on both sides, we're backing this one to be another low scorer.