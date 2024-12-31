Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back a quiet one in Scotland

Scotland football fans
It could be an unusually quiet New Year's Eve in Scotland

Morton and Partick might not put on much of a show for New Year's Eve, says Tobias Gourlay

  • Morton conceded 5 in 8 at home

  • Faves Partick scored 6 in 8 away

  • Back -2.5 Goals

Morton v Partick
Tuesday 15:00

In Italy last night, Como shut down Lecce 2-0 to deny us a BTTS winner.

We're finishing 2024 in Scotland, where the Hogmanay celebrations have been cancelled and Morton v Partick looks likely to be a damp squib too.

Eighth-placed Morton (W3-D3-L2 at home) have served up Under 2.5 Goals in 7/8 games at Cappielow this season. Outside of a 3-2 defeat to table-toppers Falkirk, the hosts have conceded just twice across seven outings.

Fourth-placed Partick (W3-D1-L4 away) are favourites to win this afternoon, though they have scored only six times across eight previous away trips. Seven of the eight games have ended with Under 2.5 Goals.

The reverse fixture finished 0-0 earlier this season and, with strong support on both sides, we're backing this one to be another low scorer.

Recommended Bet

Back Under 2.5 Goals

EXC1.76

Now read seven tips for the New Year's Day games in the Championship here!

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

