Football Bet of the Day: Back a quiet one in Scotland
Morton and Partick might not put on much of a show for New Year's Eve, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Morton conceded 5 in 8 at home
-
Faves Partick scored 6 in 8 away
-
Back -2.5 Goals
Morton v Partick
Tuesday 15:00
In Italy last night, Como shut down Lecce 2-0 to deny us a BTTS winner.
We're finishing 2024 in Scotland, where the Hogmanay celebrations have been cancelled and Morton v Partick looks likely to be a damp squib too.
Eighth-placed Morton (W3-D3-L2 at home) have served up Under 2.5 Goals in 7/8 games at Cappielow this season. Outside of a 3-2 defeat to table-toppers Falkirk, the hosts have conceded just twice across seven outings.
Fourth-placed Partick (W3-D1-L4 away) are favourites to win this afternoon, though they have scored only six times across eight previous away trips. Seven of the eight games have ended with Under 2.5 Goals.
The reverse fixture finished 0-0 earlier this season and, with strong support on both sides, we're backing this one to be another low scorer.
Now read seven tips for the New Year's Day games in the Championship here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Leicester v Newcastle: Double act can combine in 5/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Bayern Munich v Inter: Injury-hit Bayern to be frustrated
-
Football Betting Tips
Midweek Football Acca Tips: Back 15/1 both teams to score multi
-
Football Betting Tips
Middlesbrough v Leeds: Boro backed to avoid defeat
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Tips: Best bets for the final midweek fixture list of the season