Championship Best Bets: Seven tips for New Year's Day

Another home shutout for the Whites

Leeds picked up three points on Sunday evening with a 1-0 victory over Derby. The Whites were rarely troubled and restricted the Rams to four shots and an xG of just 0.18. It was Leeds' first away clean sheet since the end of October, yet, their defence has been exemplary at Elland Road. They have conceded just once in their last six at this venue and are unbeaten since mid-September. Brenden Aaronson has been superb over the festive period with Ethan Ampadu and Wilfried Gnonto also catching the eye.

Blackburn outshot Hull on Sunday afternoon, yet they were unable to produce anything meaningful. Rovers are now winless in three having previously presided over six consecutive victories. John Eustace's side aren't easy to breach and have kept three clean sheets in their last four away games. They've averaged just 0.91 goals per game on the road and they may struggle to find a way past one of the division's meanest home defences.

Recommended Bet Back Leeds to Win to Nil SBK 11/10

West Brom vs Preston, 15:00 PNE to notch at the Hawthorns West Brom drew with Sheffield United on Sunday and were good value for their point. Post-Corberan, WBA looked more adventurous going forward with Karlan Grant scoring a tremendous goal to cancel out the Blades' opener. The hosts are a tough nut to crack at home and haven't been defeated here since October 1st. The Baggies fired in 10 shots, six of which were on target and they are likely to create plenty of chances once again. Preston beat Sheffield Wednesday to secure consecutive victories for the first time this season. PNE haven't been as effective on the road, yet they've scored in five of their last six away days and have lost just twice since September 26th. Emil Riis has endured a goal drought this autumn, yet, he should take plenty of confidence from his display at Deepdale on Sunday. Recommended Bet Back Both Teams to Score SBK 11/10 Luton vs Norwich, 15:00 Luton's home form to help Edwards prolong his tenure Speculation continues to surround the future of Rob Edwards following yet another loss on the road on Sunday afternoon. It was a ninth successive away defeat for the Hatters, yet it is a completely different story at Kenilworth Road. They've suffered just a single loss in ten home games and have conceded just four times in their last six here. Furthermore, they are yet to draw a blank in Bedfordshire and should be able to find a way past Norwich's flimsy defence. Norwich dominated QPR, yet they were unable to pick up maximum points on Sunday lunchtime. The East Anglian outfit have struggled on the road and have failed to score in two of their last three. They've failed to win any of their last eight games away from Carrow Road and with just one victory in their last six overall, they are unlikely to start 2025 with a maximum haul. Recommended Bet Back Luton Double Chance and BTTS SBK 5/4 Cardiff vs Coventry, 15:00 Points shared in South Wales Cardiff picked up their first victory in ten games and secured a much-needed win for boss Omer Riza. Although it wasn't completely convincing and there wasn't much between the two sides, the brilliance of Callum Robinson made the difference on Sunday and they will be hoping that the former West Brom man can guide them to consecutive victories on Wednesday afternoon. Their home form is abysmal and they have failed to score here since the beginning of November. Coventry have kept back-to-back clean sheets, yet there are still plenty of inconsistencies and it's now been almost two months since they won back-to-back matches. Ephron Mason-Clark's injury is a significant blow to Frank Lampard with the in-form wideman having picked up a hamstring issue against Plymouth on Boxing Day. The Sky Blues are lacking a bit of thrust going forward and there are several players including Ben Sheaf, who are struggling to impact games lately. They may have to settle for another point here. Recommended Bet Back Draw SBK 12/5





Sheffield Wednesday vs Derby, 15:00 Action at both ends in South Yorkshire Sheffield Wednesday were defeated by Preston at the weekend despite outshooting their opponents. Danny Rohl's men have had 36 efforts across their last two matches and they have netted nine times across their last four games. There are still plenty of issues defensively and this is an area in which the club will look to strengthen once the transfer window opens. Dominic Iorfa and Pol Valentin struggled to contain the Lilywhites and they are unlikely to keep a clean sheet against the Rams. Derby have barely laid a glove on the top six sides, yet they tend to find the back of the net whenever they face mid-table opposition. Paul Warne's men have plenty of threats going forward and have hit the target in seven of their last nine. The previous meeting between these two teams was a thoroughly entertaining watch and this should be another good game. Recommended Bet Back Both Teams to Score SBK 20/23

Portsmouth vs Swansea, 15:00 Another high-scoring Fratton Park encounter John Mousinho opted to rest several key players for his side's visit to Bristol City on Sunday afternoon. Some fans suggested that the boss intended to preserve his standout performers ahead of this winnable tie, whereas others proffered that it may have been a deliberate ploy to show the club's hierarchy that his squad lacks depth and therefore January additions are undoubtedly required. Either way, it was a game which simply has to be taken in isolation and Mousinho is likely to give his first-choice XI the chance to impress on Wednesday. They are unbeaten in four at home and have netted ten times across those matches. They have attacked with plenty of intent, yet defensive injuries have left them short at the back. Swansea snuck past Luton courtesy of a late goal from Myles Peart-Harris on Sunday. Their last nine matches have contained a total of 33 goals and they have completely changed from their dour approach at the beginning of the campaign. They have scored in each of their last four on the road and haven't kept an away clean sheet since October 22nd. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals SBK 9/10