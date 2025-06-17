Football Bet of the Day: Stunning Serhou can lead the way

Dortmund in superb form

Fluminense have stabilised, but still firm underdogs

Guirassy can find the net at generous 6/5 2.20

Fluminense v Borussia Dortmund

Tuesday 17 June, 17:00

Live on DAZN

Shelbourne did us proud last night, winning 1-0 at St. Pat's to give us a winning start to the week. Our next wager takes us to the searing heat of the USA, as Borussia Dortmund take on Brazilian side Fluminense in the Club World Cup.

As I said in my group-by-group tournament preview, Dortmund finished the domestic season in terrific form, winning eight of their last ten games of the campaign, including the final six. That late surge nailed down a Champions League spot on the final day of the season, and reinforced coach Niko Kovac's position at the club.

Kovac was initially seen by many as a stop-gap, a much-needed taskmaster to get Dortmund through a sticky season. However, the Croatian has worked wonders, and the club's willingness to sell Jamie Gittens this summer (the winger doesn't really fit into Kovac's system) speaks to the coach's growing influence.

BVB were led from the front by star striker Serhou Guirassy, a player that Kovac describes as Dortmund's "life insurance policy". The Guinea international was the Champions League's joint top scorer with 13 goals, and he netted 21 times across 30 league appearances. In the previous campaign, Guirassy scored 30 competitive goals for Stuttgart, including 28 in the Bundesliga.

I'll back Guirassy to score against Fluminense here at 6/52.20 on the Exchange. The Brazilian giants have worked their way through a series of coaches of late, they finished mid-table in Serie A last term, and this season they are sixth in the Brazilian top flight after 11 games. Things are on the up under coach Renato Gaucho, but the feeling among Brazilian journalists seems to be that Fluminense will be hard pressed to stop Dortmund scoring at least a couple of goals here.

The afternoon heat will suit the Brazilians more than Dortmund, but Kovac is excellent at getting his teams physically prepared for games. Guirassy can lead the charge and net us a winner.