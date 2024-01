Fiorentina and Bologna both flying

Italiano and Motta are rising coaching stars

Fiorentina v Bologna

Tuesday 09 January, 20:00

Live on ViaPlay Sports 1

We avoided a Greek tragedy last night, as we were right to oppose heavy favourites OFI, who drew 1-1 with Lamia in Crete. We'll look to maintain our momentum with a winner in Italy now, because high-fliers Fiorentina and Bologna are set to do battle in the Coppa Italia in Florence, and I fancy goals.

Fiorentina are enjoying a purple patch under impressive coach Vincenzo Italiano. Last season they reached the final of both the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Europa Conference League, although they agonisingly lost both showpiece games. This term La Viola are fourth in Serie A, they are once again impressing in Europe and they are still in the Coppa.

Bologna also have an inspirational coach in rising star Thiago Motta, who excelled as a player for PSG, Inter and Barcelona. He has led the Rossoblu to the top six in Italy, and in the last round of the Coppa Italia, they knocked out the holders Inter in Milan.

I like the look of backing Both Teams To Score here at 2.0811/10. Fiorentina beat Bologna 2-1 in the league in November, and both teams are scoring in the vast majority of games. Fiorentina have scored at least once in ten of their last 12 competitive matches, while Bologna have found the net in 14 of their last 15 outings in league and cup.