Braga have seen both teams score in 18 of their last 25 league games

Famalicao usually good for a goal at home

Famalicao v Braga

Thursday 18 January, 18:45

We got something of a kick in the teeth in Spain last night. As we suspected they would, Barcelona ran riot against old foes Real Madrid in the Supercopa Femenina, and they were 4-0 up inside 52 minutes. However, the fifth goal we needed in the match stubbornly refused to arrive, and Barca even had a goal ruled out via VAR.

We'll jump over the border to Portugal, because Famalicao are up against Braga in the Primeira Liga, and I think both teams can find the net.

Braga are having another strong campaign. The Archbishops are fourth in the league, and they will play Europa League football this year after finishing a creditable third in a tough Champions League group. Coach Artur Jorge is a Braga man through and through - he is from the city, he was a player at the club and is now the senior coach.

However, Braga recently got a reminder of where they are in Portugal's pecking order. They lost 3-2 to Benfica in the Taca de Portugal in Lisbon, and then went down 2-0 at Porto in the league. Overall, Braga are having a bit of a sticky patch, having won just four of their last ten competitive matches.

Famalicao are seventh in the table, and although they have won just five of their 17 league matches, they are a tough side to beat. What's interesting for our purposes is that they usually score at home. They have found the net in 12 of their last 15 league matches at the Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho.

Famalicao have seen 15 of their last 25 league games land a BTTS wager, and for Braga it's 18 of the last 25. I'll go for BTTS here again at 1.84/5.