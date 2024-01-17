</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Football Bet of the Day: Goals galore in Spanish showpiece
Kevin Hatchard
17 January 2024
1 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/barcelona-v-real-madrid-supercopa-femenina-tips---goals-galore-in-spanish-showpiece-170124-140.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-17T10:50:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-17T11:12:00+00:00", "articleBody": "We're heading to Spain for a women's match between the biggest rivals in the country, and Kevin Hatchard expects goals. Barcelona thrashed Real 5-0 in last meeting Barca scoring freely and have won every game this term Over 4.5 Goals trading at odds-against Barcelona (W) v Real Madrid (W)Wednesday 17 January, 18:00 Dusan Vlahovic stole the show last night, as his long-range double helped Juventus sink Sassuolo 3-0, and sink our bet. A rare blowout in a Juve game, and one that caught us out. Unbowed, we'll carry on and check in with the Spanish Super Cup in women's football, as Clasico rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid do battle. In the men's equivalent, Real Madrid just swept aside Barcelona 4-1, but the opposite is likely to happen here. Barcelona continue to be the dominant force in women's football. Last season they came back from 2-0 down to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the Champions League final, and this term they have won all 18 of their competitive matches. They faced Real Madrid in the league in November, and hammered them 5-0. Indeed, they have scored five goals or more in 11 of their 18 games this term in all competitions. We shouldn't be surprised by Barcelona's dominance. They have a star-studded squad which includes the world's best player Aitana Bonmati, outstanding Norwegian winger Caroline Graham Hansen and England duo Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze. They have competition for places and quality everywhere you look. Real Madrid would love to close the gap, but they are already nine points adrift of their old foes in the league, and heavy outsiders for this Super Cup clash in Leganes. They have Spain's World Cup-winning captain Olga Carmona, the excellent Teresa in midfield and Athenea del Castillo in attack, but they are a long way behind Barcelona. I'll back Over 4.5 Goals here at [2.54]. Barcelona covered that line on their own when these teams met in the league, and they'll want to put on another show. Real have got plenty of firepower too, so they could contribute a goal or two to the scoring. Barcelona (W) v Real Madrid (W)
Wednesday 17 January, 18:00

Dusan Vlahovic stole the show last night, as his long-range double helped Juventus sink Sassuolo 3-0, and sink our bet. A rare blowout in a Juve game, and one that caught us out. Unbowed, we'll carry on and check in with the Spanish Super Cup in women's football, as Clasico rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid do battle. In the men's equivalent, Real Madrid just swept aside Barcelona 4-1, but the opposite is likely to happen here.

Barcelona continue to be the dominant force in women's football. Last season they came back from 2-0 down to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the Champions League final, and this term they have won all 18 of their competitive matches. They faced Real Madrid in the league in November, and hammered them 5-0. Indeed, they have scored five goals or more in 11 of their 18 games this term in all competitions.

We shouldn't be surprised by Barcelona's dominance. They have a star-studded squad which includes the world's best player Aitana Bonmati, outstanding Norwegian winger Caroline Graham Hansen and England duo Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze. They have competition for places and quality everywhere you look.

Real Madrid would love to close the gap, but they are already nine points adrift of their old foes in the league, and heavy outsiders for this Super Cup clash in Leganes. They have Spain's World Cup-winning captain Olga Carmona, the excellent Teresa in midfield and Athenea del Castillo in attack, but they are a long way behind Barcelona.

I'll back Over 4.5 Goals here at [2.54]. Barcelona covered that line on their own when these teams met in the league, and they'll want to put on another show. Real have got plenty of firepower too, so they could contribute a goal or two to the scoring. A rare blowout in a Juve game, and one that caught us out. Unbowed, we'll carry on and check in with the Spanish Super Cup in women's football, as Clasico rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid do battle. In the men's equivalent, Real Madrid just swept aside Barcelona 4-1, but the opposite is likely to happen here.</p><p>Barcelona continue to be the dominant force in women's football. Last season they came back from 2-0 down to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the Champions League final, and this term they have won all 18 of their competitive matches. They faced Real Madrid in the league in November, and hammered them 5-0. Indeed, they have scored five goals or more in 11 of their 18 games this term in all competitions.</p><p>We shouldn't be surprised by Barcelona's dominance. They have a star-studded squad which includes the world's best player Aitana Bonmati, outstanding Norwegian winger Caroline Graham Hansen and England duo Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze. They have competition for places and quality everywhere you look.</p><p>Real Madrid would love to close the gap, but they are already nine points adrift of their old foes in the league, and heavy outsiders for this Super Cup clash in Leganes. They have Spain's World Cup-winning captain Olga Carmona, the excellent Teresa in midfield and Athenea del Castillo in attack, but they are a long way behind Barcelona.</p><p>I'll back <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.223630243"><strong>Over 4.5 Goals</strong></a> here at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.54</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>. Barcelona covered that line on their own when these teams met in the league, and they'll want to put on another show. Real have got plenty of firepower too, so they could contribute a goal or two to the scoring.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Over 4.5 Goals at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.54</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.223630243" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.223630243">Back Over 4.5 Goals at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.54</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b></a></strong></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!</h2> <p>New customers who sign up <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">here</a>, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. 