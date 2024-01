Barcelona thrashed Real 5-0 in last meeting

Barca scoring freely and have won every game this term

Barcelona (W) v Real Madrid (W)

Wednesday 17 January, 18:00

Dusan Vlahovic stole the show last night, as his long-range double helped Juventus sink Sassuolo 3-0, and sink our bet. A rare blowout in a Juve game, and one that caught us out. Unbowed, we'll carry on and check in with the Spanish Super Cup in women's football, as Clasico rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid do battle. In the men's equivalent, Real Madrid just swept aside Barcelona 4-1, but the opposite is likely to happen here.

Barcelona continue to be the dominant force in women's football. Last season they came back from 2-0 down to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the Champions League final, and this term they have won all 18 of their competitive matches. They faced Real Madrid in the league in November, and hammered them 5-0. Indeed, they have scored five goals or more in 11 of their 18 games this term in all competitions.

We shouldn't be surprised by Barcelona's dominance. They have a star-studded squad which includes the world's best player Aitana Bonmati, outstanding Norwegian winger Caroline Graham Hansen and England duo Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze. They have competition for places and quality everywhere you look.

Real Madrid would love to close the gap, but they are already nine points adrift of their old foes in the league, and heavy outsiders for this Super Cup clash in Leganes. They have Spain's World Cup-winning captain Olga Carmona, the excellent Teresa in midfield and Athenea del Castillo in attack, but they are a long way behind Barcelona.

I'll back Over 4.5 Goals here at 2.546/4. Barcelona covered that line on their own when these teams met in the league, and they'll want to put on another show. Real have got plenty of firepower too, so they could contribute a goal or two to the scoring.