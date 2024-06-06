Friday Football Tips: Back 5/1 shot in Scotland Euro 2024 send-off

Scotland v Finland

Friday 7 June, 19:45 kick-off

Live on BBC Scotland

Let's check in on Scotland's Euro 2024 preparations for Friday's Bet Builder as Steve Clarke's men face Finland in their final game before heading off to Germany, to face the hosts in the tournament opener on 14 June.

The Scots ended a seven-game winless run on Monday, but the Tartan Army will want more than that uninspiring 2-0 win over Gibraltar to help get in a positive mood for Euro 2024.

Clarke's side are 80/181.00 outsiders for Euro 2024 but if they can find the same form that helped them qualify with two games to spare and beat Spain at Hampden Park, then they'll at least fancy escaping Group A. Those hopes will only grow if they can put on a show against Finland tonight.

We're starting with a couple of Scotland players who sat out the Gibraltar game so should see some action against Finland - including Man Utd's Scott McTominay.

After his stellar seven-goal haul in qualifying, McTominay looks a great shout at 5/16.00 to be Scotland's top scorer at Euro 2024, and it wouldn't surprise if he popped up with a goal against Finland.

Let's temper our expectations for a friendly though, so 8/151.53 on McTominay 1+ shot on target will do.

Che Adams came off the bench to score against Gibraltar and after just 25 minutes under his belt he could easily start this one, or at least get another decent run out.

And that's likely to be all the Southampton man needs to hit the target again - as he's massively fancied to do at 1/31.33 for a shot on target.

There are two teams playing at Hampden, so let's pick out a player from Finland, and who better than record scorer Teemu Pukki who would love to have something to shout about on his return to Scotland.

The former Celtic striker scored twice in a 26-minute cameo appearance off the bench against Portugal last time out, and has also found the net against Wales and Northern Ireland recently.

So he's due a start and could well add, another goal to his record tally, but we'll stick to a shot on target at 4/111.36.

And finally... Kieran Tierney is another one who played just 25 minutes in Scotland last game against Gibraltar, so could easily start here.

The Real Sociedad man is always one to get stuck in, and at 10/111.91 for just 1+ foul he's the outsider in that market, but worth a bet.