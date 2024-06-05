Thursday Football Tips: Go for Gakpo goal in 5/1 Dutch Bet Builder

Netherlands v Canada

Thursday 6 June, 19:45 kick-off

Live on Premier Sports 1

The Netherlands are not among the major fancies in Germany but at 18/119.00 to win Euro 2024 they'll have their supporters, and even more so if they produce a performance against Canada in Thursday's warm-up match.

Ronald Koeman's side are grouped with France again at Euro 2024, just as they were in qualifying when they finished behind Les Bleus after losing twice to the beaten Qatar World Cup finalists.

Canada are in preperation mode too under new coach Jesse Marsch, with the Copa America coming up later this month, so they'll be taking this game at Feyenoord's De Kuip Stadium just as seriously as the hosts - although still with the usual caveat over selections and substitutes.

Cody Gakpo is priced just behind Memphis Depay at 13/102.30 to score anytime for the Netherlands - and he finished the domestic season pretty well scoring twice and registering an assist in his last three Liverpool games.

He scored three times in qualifying and got two assists against Scotland in March but didn't start the following defeat against Germany - so he's due a start and always looks pretty lively in the oranje shirt.

Going slightly against the grain here for my usual take on international friendlies and backing both teams to score in Rotterdam at 9/10.

The Dutch have only failed to score once since the World Cup, while at home it's been three years since they didn't score, so that's pretty safe, but the Marsch appointment just gives the hint that Canada can find the net here too.

The Canucks will want to impress in Marsch's first game in charge - and although he hasn't had long to impliment his style, he's an attacking coach and that mantra will be impressed upon his players.

Netherlands averaged over seven corners a game in Euro qualifying and a lot of their attacking threat comes from wide - while Canada under Marsch will likely be pretty open and expensive.

So this could, hopefully, be a bit conservative but for our Bet Builder we'll add the 4/91.44 on five home corners or more in Rotterdam.