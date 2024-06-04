Tuesday Football Tips: A 7/2 shots treble for Italy v Turkey

Italy v Turkey

Tuesday 4 June, 20:00 kick-off

Live on Premier Sports 2

The warm-ups are in full flow now with Italy building up to Euro 2024 where they'll defend their title in Germany - against a well-fancied young Turkey side.

Luciano Spalletti's side certainly aren't favourites for the Euros, but they definitely are as 1/21.50 shots to beat Turkey and extend a seven-game unbeaten home run in friendlies.

In fact, the Azzurri haven't conceded a goal in those seven home friendlies, but Turkey's Italian boss Vincenzo Montella will hope to end that run as he arrives in Bologna under severe pressure after a 6-1 hammering by Austria last time out.

So don't expect the visitors to be taking it easy.

As always we're at the mercy of team selection, but Genoa forward Mateo Retegui looks likely to start to try and build on his two-goal outing against Venezuela in March.

He's leading the market at 1/41.25 for 1+ shot on target in Bologna, but he's likely to have a decent amount of minutes to make sure it lands.

Real Madrid's 18-year-old is a real talent so Montella will want to get him some minutes before hopefully unleashing him at the Euros.

So the 11/102.11 on Guler to have 1+ shot on target has enticed us in as he ended the season with a shot on target in four of his last five appearances.

The future looks bright for Turkey with Guler joined by Kenan Yildiz as talented teenagers making names for themselves in the big leagues - with the 19-year-old getting plenty of action for Juventus this season.

Yildiz started the last two friendlies and with a comfort level of playing in Italy, Montella should give him another start at the ground he scored at for Juventus against Bologna just a couple of weeks ago.

That was part of a run of three games in four where he's hit the target, so we'll add in the 5/61.84 on Yildiz to have 1+ shot on target again.