Tuesday Football Tips: A 7/2 shots treble for Italy v Turkey
Paul Higham has a 7/24.50 shots on target treble on offer for Italy's friendly against Turkey in Bologna as they prepare for their title defence at Euro 2024.
-
Back 7/24.50 shots on target Bet Builder treble in Bologna
-
Get a free bet for every goal your team scores in Group stage of Euro 2024
-
Find all our Euro 2024 content here!
Italy v Turkey
Tuesday 4 June, 20:00 kick-off
Live on Premier Sports 2
The warm-ups are in full flow now with Italy building up to Euro 2024 where they'll defend their title in Germany - against a well-fancied young Turkey side.
Luciano Spalletti's side certainly aren't favourites for the Euros, but they definitely are as 1/21.50 shots to beat Turkey and extend a seven-game unbeaten home run in friendlies.
In fact, the Azzurri haven't conceded a goal in those seven home friendlies, but Turkey's Italian boss Vincenzo Montella will hope to end that run as he arrives in Bologna under severe pressure after a 6-1 hammering by Austria last time out.
So don't expect the visitors to be taking it easy.
Leg 1: Mateo Retegui 1+ shot on target
As always we're at the mercy of team selection, but Genoa forward Mateo Retegui looks likely to start to try and build on his two-goal outing against Venezuela in March.
He's leading the market at 1/41.25 for 1+ shot on target in Bologna, but he's likely to have a decent amount of minutes to make sure it lands.
Leg 2: Arda Guler 1+ shot on target
Real Madrid's 18-year-old is a real talent so Montella will want to get him some minutes before hopefully unleashing him at the Euros.
So the 11/102.11 on Guler to have 1+ shot on target has enticed us in as he ended the season with a shot on target in four of his last five appearances.
Leg 3: Kenan Yildiz 1+ shot on target
The future looks bright for Turkey with Guler joined by Kenan Yildiz as talented teenagers making names for themselves in the big leagues - with the 19-year-old getting plenty of action for Juventus this season.
Yildiz started the last two friendlies and with a comfort level of playing in Italy, Montella should give him another start at the ground he scored at for Juventus against Bologna just a couple of weeks ago.
That was part of a run of three games in four where he's hit the target, so we'll add in the 5/61.84 on Yildiz to have 1+ shot on target again.
Now read all of our Euro 2024 previews & tips in our betting hub
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L 23/24
Returned: 307.63pts
P/L: +36.63pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
BET £10 ON EURO 2024 WINNER AND GET A FREE BET EVERY TIME YOUR TEAM SCORES IN THE GROUP STAGE
Available to new and existing customers. Bet at least £10 (can be £10 win or £5 each-way) on the Euro 2024 Outright Winner market and get a free bet per every goal scored by your selection in the Group stage of the tournament. Opt in required. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Group B Stat Pack: Best bets for Spain, Croatia, Italy & Albania
-
Football Betting Tips
Tuesday Football Tips: A 7/2 shots treble for Italy v Turkey
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts England Special: Who do Opta think should make the final squad?
-
Football Betting Tips
International Friendly Tips: Seven bets for seven games on Tuesday
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Predictions: Back these 9/1, 14/1 & 20/1 punts on the Betfair Exchange