Tuesday Football Tips: A 7/2 shots treble for Italy v Turkey

Paul Higham has a 7/24.50 shots on target treble on offer for Italy's friendly against Turkey in Bologna as they prepare for their title defence at Euro 2024.

Italy v Turkey
Tuesday 4 June, 20:00 kick-off
The warm-ups are in full flow now with Italy building up to Euro 2024 where they'll defend their title in Germany - against a well-fancied young Turkey side.

Luciano Spalletti's side certainly aren't favourites for the Euros, but they definitely are as 1/21.50 shots to beat Turkey and extend a seven-game unbeaten home run in friendlies.

In fact, the Azzurri haven't conceded a goal in those seven home friendlies, but Turkey's Italian boss Vincenzo Montella will hope to end that run as he arrives in Bologna under severe pressure after a 6-1 hammering by Austria last time out.

So don't expect the visitors to be taking it easy.

Leg 1: Mateo Retegui 1+ shot on target

As always we're at the mercy of team selection, but Genoa forward Mateo Retegui looks likely to start to try and build on his two-goal outing against Venezuela in March.

He's leading the market at 1/41.25 for 1+ shot on target in Bologna, but he's likely to have a decent amount of minutes to make sure it lands.

Leg 2: Arda Guler 1+ shot on target

Real Madrid's 18-year-old is a real talent so Montella will want to get him some minutes before hopefully unleashing him at the Euros.

So the 11/102.11 on Guler to have 1+ shot on target has enticed us in as he ended the season with a shot on target in four of his last five appearances.

Leg 3: Kenan Yildiz 1+ shot on target

The future looks bright for Turkey with Guler joined by Kenan Yildiz as talented teenagers making names for themselves in the big leagues - with the 19-year-old getting plenty of action for Juventus this season.

Yildiz started the last two friendlies and with a comfort level of playing in Italy, Montella should give him another start at the ground he scored at for Juventus against Bologna just a couple of weeks ago.

That was part of a run of three games in four where he's hit the target, so we'll add in the 5/61.84 on Yildiz to have 1+ shot on target again.

Recommended Bet

Back Retegui, Guler & Yildiz 1+ shot on target @

SBK7/2

Recommended bets

COLUMN P/L 23/24

Staked: 271pts
Returned: 307.63pts
P/L: +36.63pts

2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

