Sunday Football Tips: Canada to help complete 9/1 corners special

France v Canada

Sunday 9 June, 20:15 kick-off

Live on Premier Player

Didier Deschamps does not have the hardest friendly line-up for his France side, with Canada next up after a regulation 3-0 win over Luxembourg - but tougher times await at Euro 2024 in a group alongside the Netherlands, Austria and Poland.

France have lost just two of 14 since the World Cup final and are rightly well fancied for success in Germany as 4/15.00 second favourites to win Euro 2024.

And the fact they've made the final in three of the last four major tournaments means they know exactly how to operate - and how to arrive in the best shape possible, which will likely be on the back of another comfortable win.

Kylian Mbappe had a hand in all three goals against Luxembourg, scoring the last and setting up the first two, but just how much he and his fellow France stars play remains to be seen.

Mbappe is still 8/131.61 anytime goalscorer in Bordeaux, but on this occasion we're swerving the player props for this final France friendly as there's a featured #OddsOnThat special on the sportsbook that's caught my eye.

It's a pretty simple bet - all the best ones are - but we're getting a juicy 9/110.00 for both teams to get 2+ corners in each half in this international friendly.

Being a friendly there's sometimes not too much action, especially the last one before a major tournament, but the French will always ben an attacking threat and them getting corners at home shouldn't be a problem

France managed five in each half against Luxembourg - but even the visitors only came up one short as they managed two first half corners and one in the second.

And that near miss bodes as well as Canada now being coached by Jesse Marsch makes them a more attractive prospect going forward - and even in a 4-0 loss in the Netherland this week they had more corners (5-4) and, yes you guessed it, had 2+ in each half.

That game was the third in Canada's last five games where this bet has landed, and given they really need to show something before the Copa America they'll be pretty active from the start.

This one's got a better chance of landing that you'd first think.