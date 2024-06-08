Saturday Football Tips: Back 4/1 Lukaku against Luxembourg

There are a few competitive international friendly games in the final warm-up games for Euro 2024 - Belgium's home game against Luxembourg on Saturday isn't one of them.

Domenico Tedesco is unbeaten in 13 games since taking over as Belgium boss after the World Cup, with his ninth win coming against Montenegro on Wednesday along with a fourth clean sheet in five.

It looks like a confidence-boosting exercise for Belgium as 1/16 shots in Brussels, but Luxembourg only lost 3-0 in France during the week so it may not be a cricket score.

But with Tedesco giving so many of his players just a half against Montenegro, and with Romelu Lukaku to return after missing that game altogether, it'll surely be a comfortable send-off for the Red Devils.

Tedesco has confirmed Romelu Lukaku will play against Luxembourg and he also won't make as many as the six changes at half-time he did against Montenegro.

That should make for a more settled Belgium side and with Lukaku likely starting that only means one thing for the man who scored 14 times in qualifying - more goals.

So why not back him at 9/52.80 to score 2+ goals as he really does feast on the lesser sides and has bagged two or more goals in three of his last seven.

Lukaku scored in all four home games since the World Cup with two of those being multiple goal outings - including a four-goal blitz against Azerbaijan in his last home outing.

Oh, and he scored a hat-trick in his last game against Luxembourg - albeit 10 years ago

You can also class it as a Belgium win to nil as well if you want, which you can back on its own at 8/151.53 but in the Bet Builder section on the Sportsbook it's both teams to score 'no' at 4/91.44 that we're backing.

Essentially the same thing since we're backing Lukaku to score, but I think even with changes that Belgium will be able to keep another clean sheet - adding to the seven they've produced in the last 10.