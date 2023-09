Eintracht Norderstedt v Teutonia Ottensen

Wednesday 06 September, 18:30

Another quick-fire winner in Romania for us last night, as Selimbar's 3-2 win over CSA Steaua landed our BTTS bet inside 20 minutes. We'll move on after a happy couple of days, because there's a German goal-fest on the horizon.

We'll head to the outskirts of Hamburg, and the city of Norderstedt, because Eintracht Norderstedt are up against Teutonia Ottensen in the Regionalliga Nord. Both have been involved in some crazy games already this season.

Teutonia were smacked 8-0 by a rampant Bayer Leverkusen in the first round of the DFB Pokal, but in the league they are motoring along, with four wins out of five. All of their five league matches have featured three goals or more, and three of them have featured at least five goals.

Eintracht's games have been even wilder. Including the local Hamburg Pokal, they have played six matches, and five of them have featured at least four goals. Their last league game saw them lose 6-5 at Bremer SV, as they conceded a stoppage-time winner, having equalised beyond the 90th minute.

Given the wild nature of both of these clubs' games this term, I'm happy to back Over 3.5 Goals at 2.26/5. If you look at Eintracht's last 20 home games in the league, 11 of them have seen an Over 3.5 Goals bet land.