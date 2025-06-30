Football Bet of the Day: UECL semi-finalists to slip up again
We're starting a new week on Bet of the Day, and we're kicking off by taking on an odds-on favourite in Sweden.
-
Djurgardens have slumped since Chelsea defeat
-
Home form has been patchy all season
-
Visitors have taken seven points from last three away games
Djurgardens v Norrköping
Monday 30 June, 18:00
Our chum Tobias got iced last night, as his pick Vikingur fell agonisingly short of the two-goal victory margin needed, edging out Afturelding 2-1 in Iceland. While TG heads to the thermal pools to recharge, we'll pick up the baton and head to Sweden. Djurgardens are up against Norrköping, and I believe the hosts are too short at odds-on.
Djurgardens played Chelsea in the semi-finals of the UEFA Conference League, and were understandably demolished by a team that has spent over a billion pounds across the last few transfer windows. If the Stockholm-based team were hoping that impressive European campaign would prove to be a springboard for the domestic season, they were wrong.
Djurgardens have won just four of their 12 league games so far, and since that semi-final they have won just two of six. On home soil they have won just three times in 11 attempts, and the last home win was just over two months ago.
Visitors Norrköping aren't in great form either, but they are only a point worse off, and encouragingly for us they have claimed seven points from their last three away matches. That run included a creditable draw at second-placed Hammarby. Overall, they have lost only three of eight on the road.
It strikes me that neither of these two teams is playing particularly consistently, and that means the hosts' price of 1.684/6 to take three points is there to be attacked. I'll lay the home side.
Recommended bets
