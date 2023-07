Hosts unbeaten this year at home

Malmo have scored in every game

Visitors have seen O2.5 bet land in 11 of 14

Djurgardens v Malmo

Monday 17 July, 18:00

The Ham wasn't edible in Norway yesterday, as Ham Kam pulled off a 3-2 win at Sarpsborg, but Tobias still finished the week in the black.

We'll stay in Northern Europe, but hop across to Sweden, because title-chasing Malmo are hoping to take top spot with a win at in-form Djurgardens.

Malmo are arguably the biggest club in Sweden, having secured 25 Allsvenskan titles and 15 Swedish Cups. Five of those league successes were under Crystal Palace and former England boss Roy Hodgson in the 1980s.

However, Malmo finished a disappointing seventh in the league last term, and this time around they are behind Elfsborg in the race for league glory. They were recently swept aside 3-0 at the league leaders, and last time out they lost 2-1 at home to Mjallby.

Djurgardens were the runners-up in the Allsvenskan last season, and they are fourth in the standings this time around. Their home form has been the bedrock of their season so far - the Iron Stoves are unbeaten at the Tele2 Arena this season, and have won seven of their last eight home matches.

I like the look of Over 2.5 Goals here at 1.845/6. That bet has paid out in seven of Djurgardens' 15 league games, but 11 of Malmo's 14. Malmo have scored in every single league match this term, and haven't drawn a blank in the top flight since last October.