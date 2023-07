Sarpsborg have won 3/4 at home



Sarpsborg v Ham Kam

Sunday 16:00

In the States last night, FC Cincinnati came from behind to beat Nashville SC 3-1 and give us a winner that guarantees a profit on the week.

We finish in Norway, where sixth-placed Sarpsborg are hosting second-bottom Ham Kam in the top-flight Eliteserien. We reckon the home side can outgun their visitors.

Ham Kam have lost 6/6 away from home this season. They've conceded 22 times across those six games, with all six delivering Over 2.5 Goals in total. Jakob Michelsen's men also lost this fixture 2-1 last season.

Sarpsborg have won 3/4 at their own Sarpsborg Stadion. Stefan Billborn's men have struck 12 times across those four matches and should be confident of putting travelsick Ham Kam to the sword today. We'll back three points for the hosts and at least three goals for the neutrals.