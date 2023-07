FC Cincinnati have won 10/11 MLS home games



Nashville have lost 3 straight on the road



Back FC Cincinnati to win



FC Cincinnati v Nashville SC

Sunday 00:30

In Ireland last night, Shelbourne and Bohemians drew 1-1 to give us a payout on our BTTS bet.

We're crossing the Atlantic today to check in on FC Cincinnati again. The MLS's surprise package returned to winning ways in midweek and we fancy they can deliver another three points tonight.

Cincy are W10-D1-L0 at TQL Stadium. Only New England - who are second behind them in the Eastern Conference - have stopped them taking all three points. The hosts have scored at least twice in 6/7.

Nashville lost the reverse fixture 0-1 at home earlier this season. On the road, Gary Smith's men have lost three in a row without scoring, blanking in 5/11 since the start of the campaign. We're not convinced they've got the firepower to match tonight's hosts, so we'll take Cincy to win.