Both teams have scored in 6/8 Shelbourne home games



And also in 4/5 Bohemians away matches



Back BTTS



Shelbourne v Bohemians

Friday 19:45

In Iceland last night, HK held KR to a 1-1 draw that left us a KR winner short of our target.

From Iceland to Ireland... One of tonight's two Irish Premier Division games brings Bohemians to Shelbourne and we like the price on both teams finding the back of the net.

Declan Devine's Bohemians are fifth in the table but outsiders for this one. Nevertheless, the Bohs have scored on 9/12 road trips so far (W5-D3-L4). At the other end, they've conceded at least twice in 4/5 - with BTTS landing in the same fraction.

Sixth-placed Shelbourne are W5-D5-L2 on their own patch. They've scored in 7/8 - only second-placed St Patrick's have stopped them - but conceded in 8/9. Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in 6/8 and it's the bet we're making on this one.