HK Kopavogur v KR Reykjavik

Thursday 20:15

In the States last night, FC Cincinnati scored twice late on to beat New York Red Bulls 2-1 and land our +2.5 goals bet.

We're in Iceland today for the sole game from the top-flight Urvalsdeild. Fifth-placed KR are headed to seventh-placed HK and we reckon the visitors can get a result.

HK have lost 5/6 home and away, and seven of their last 11. They are W2-D1-L3 at home, losing 3/4 to teams currently above them in the table.

They've conceded a lot of goals along the way: 30 in 13 home and away, including 11 in 4 at home recently. All four of those games delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total.

KR are unbeaten in six at home and away, winning four of those games. On the road. They are an even W2-D2-L2 at home since the start of the season, with both defeats coming against teams above them in the table.

The visitors have been conceding freely - 12 in 4 on the road recently - but they look to have the firepower to win a shootout. For an odds-against punt, we'll back KR to win & Over 2.5 Goals on the Sportsbook.