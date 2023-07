+2.5 Goals in 5 straight NY home games



And also in 3/4 FC Cincinnati road trips



Back +2.5 Goals



New York Red Bulls v FC Cincinnati

Thursday 00:30 (Live on MLS Season Pass)

In Argentina last night, Newell's used all their experience to crush the dreams of Independiente. The visitors won 2-0 and our bet was sunk with the hosts.

Today we're in North America where there are 10 matches taking place overnight in the MLS. Our pick is FC Cincinnati's trip to New York Red Bulls and we're hoping to see a few goals in the Big Apple.

The Red Bulls have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in each of their last five home games. The hosts start as favourites for this one, despite keeping just two clean sheets in 10 at the Red Bull Arena. At the other end, they've netted eight in three just recently.

It looks like Cincy's surprising hot streak might be coming to an end. Pat Noonan's men won 12 of their first 16 games, but have recently won just one in five - and that at home to a struggling Toronto outfit.

Cincy's last two outings have brought 2-2 draws, and they've still only been blanked once in nine on the road. Five of those nine trips produced Over 2.5 Goals, including three of the last four. We'll take evens or better about this one finishing on the high side of the line.