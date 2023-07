Independiente have won 4/5 at home



Newell's have lost 6/12 on the road



Back Independiente to win



CA Independiente v Newell's

Wednesday 00:00

In Argentina last night, Boca edged Huracan 1-0 to give us a winning start to the week.

We're sticking in the Land of Silver today to catch Independiente's Primera Division clash with Newell's Old Boys. We like the odds-against price on the hosts delivering another home win.

Ricardo Zielinski's Independiente won this fixture 1-0 last September. More recently they are W4-D1-L0 at the Estadio Libertadores de America, outscoring opponents by an aggregate 8-2.

Gabriel Heinze's visitors might struggle to match that pace of scoring. Newell's have netted in just three of their last eight away games. They've lost four of those eight and 6/12 over a longer period. We'll take Independiente to pile more pain on them tonight.