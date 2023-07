Boca have won 4/5 at home



Huracan have lost 6/7 on the road



Back Boca to win



Boca Juniors v Huracan

Monday 23:30

A goal in either half helped Molde beat Brann 2-0 in Norway yesterday. Kev walks off into the sunset with another winner slung over his shoulder and we pick up in Argentina...

Boca Juniors host Huracan in the third of tonight's three Argentinian Primera Division games. We fancy the hosts to take all three points.

Jorge Almiron's Boca are W4-D1-L0 at La Bombonera since the end of April. They've conceded just a couple of goals across those five games and look capable of shutting down today's goal-shy visitors.

Huracan have failed to score in any of their last four Primera Division meetings with Boca. Sebastian Battaglia's men have also been shut out on seven straight road trips since mid-April, losing 6/7.

We'll take them to leave La Bombonera with nothing - and wouldn't put anyone off the 2.56/4 on the Sportsbook for Boca to win and keep a clean sheet.