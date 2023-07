Champions on the charge after poor start

Brann impressive, but not so good on the road

Molde v Brann

Sunday 9 July, 18:15

Coritiba and America Mineiro did the business for us last night, landing the BTTS bet inside 40 minutes. For the completists among you, Coritiba went on to win 3-1.

We'll wrap up the week in Norway, because the champions Molde are in action against Bergen-based outfit Brann.

Brann have tumbled out of the top flight fairly recently, but they bounced back quickly (they were promoted as second-tier champions last season) and are having a fine campaign back in the top division.

However, as you might expect, the newly-promoted side's away form isn't as good as their performances on home soil. They have won just two of their road matches since returning to the Eliteserien, and they have suffered recent defeats at Sarpsborg and Viking.

Molde are the defending champions, and they are already well behind the runaway leaders Bodo Glimt. That doesn't mean they have lost their quality though - Erling Moe's side have won six of their last nine league matches after making a dreadful start to the campaign. They are particularly strong at home, having won their last four games at the Aker Stadion, scoring 12 goals in the process.

Molde are odds-against here in the Match Odds market at 2.111/10, and I think that's an attractive price. MFK have won 15 of their last 18 home matches, and man for man they are superior to their visitors.