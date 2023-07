Bottom two go head-to-head

BTTS has landed in five of visitors' last six

Coritiba v America Mineiro

Saturday 08 July, 22:30

We got the away win we wanted and the goals as Shelbourne delivered a 4-0 victory at UCD last night, but we were left high and dry on the corner count. A tough one to take, but we move on.

We'll pitch up in Brazil, because my eye is drawn to a basement battle in Serie A between rock-bottom Coritiba and America Mineiro.

Coritiba only just picked up their first league win of the season, and it came at the 13th attempt as they edged out Goias 2-1. It was only the second time this term that they have scored more than once in a league game, and they have the second-worst defensive record in the division. We shouldn't be massively surprised, as the Glorious only finished a decidedly inglorious 15th last season.

Second-bottom America Mineiro are the only team in Serie A with a worse defensive record than Coritiba, having shipped 29 goals in just 13 games. Like Coritiba they have lost eight of their 13 matches, and a packed schedule (they have been playing in the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Sudamericana) has done them few favours in the league.

While it's not surprising that Coritiba are struggling, America have had something of a fall from grace, as they finished seventh in the league last term. The arrival of much-travelled coach Luiz Felipe Scolari is yet to reap rewards, as "Big Phil" has overseen two defeats and a draw in the league.

I'm going to keep this simple and go for Both Teams To Score at 1.9310/11. Neither of these teams can defend effectively at the moment, and a BTTS bet had landed in five of America's last six competitive matches. Coritiba have seen both teams find the net in nine of their last 11 league outings.