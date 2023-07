UCD have claimed just nine points

Hosts have terrible defensive record

UCD v Shelbourne

Friday 07 July, 19:45

Ahead of the Women's World Cup, France laid down a marker with a 3-0 win away to the Republic of Ireland, covering the Asian Handicap with room to spare. We'll stay on the Emerald Isle now, but we'll take in a club game from the Irish Premier.

Rock-bottom UCD are in action against Shelbourne, and the hosts have claimed just nine points so far this term. Last time out they were crushed 7-0 at St. Patrick's Athletic, and they have lost nine of their last ten top-flight matches. Unsurprisingly, the Students have the worst defensive record in the league, having leaked a whopping 57 goals in just 22 games.

Shelbourne have been tough to beat this season, losing just five times, but they haven't exactly been racking up the wins. The capital city club have claimed just seven victories, and are the league's draw specialists, with ten of their games ending level.

Although UCD are clearly the worst team in the division, I'm not entirely on board with backing Shels to win, given that the visitors have won just one of their last seven games. However, what I will do is use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Shelbourne/Draw, Over 1.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners at 2.1511/10.

18 of UCD's 22 league matches have featured at least two goals, while UCD's games are averaging 8.8 corners per match. They are conceding 6.2 corners per game, which gets us a long way to the eight we need tonight.