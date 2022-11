Denmark reached EURO 2020 semis

Cody Gakpo did his bit for us in the Netherlands' 2-0 win over Senegal yesterday, but sadly Steven Bergwijn failed to hit the target. A case of close but no sigaar (that's Dutch for cigar, obviously).

We switch our attention to Denmark now, as they face Tunisia. So many people are describing the Danes as their dark horses that we shouldn't really be calling them dark horses anymore.

Inspirational coach Kasper Hjulmand led his nation to the semis at EURO 2020, and he largely has the same group of players to choose from.

Thanks to the remarkable renaissance of Christian Eriksen - the playmaker suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark's first group-stage match at the Euros - Hjulmand now has an outstanding midfield talent to complement what is already a cohesive unit.

Manchester United's Eriksen has scored an impressive 39 goals in 117 caps, and he has plenty of talent around him. Denmark beat France home and away in their recent Nations League campaign, and they will contest the UNL finals next year.

Keeper Kasper Schmeichel isn't on great form (he was booed by his own fans at Nice this season), but he still has enormous experience. Andreas Christensen and Simon Kjaer form a strong defensive partnership, while Joakim Maehle is a goalscoring threat from left-back.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Thomas Delaney are rock-solid in midfield alongside Eriksen, while Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard is an exciting performer out wide.

Tunisia were underwhelming in the African Cup of Nations earlier this year, and they squeezed past Mali 1-0 in the qualifying playoff for the World Cup.

The indefatigable Ellyes Skhiri is a strong performer at the heart of midfield, and Wahbi Khazri is delightfully unpredictable in attack, but I don't think there's much to scare the Danes here.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Denmark to win, Under 3.5 Goals and Eriksen to have a shot on target at 2.8. Only one of Denmark's last nine games have featured four goals or more.